The government has brought adult social care in England to its knees with years of patchy funding and a woefully insufficient plan to fill thousands of vacancies, MPs said in a damning report into a system that provides long-term care to adults. 835,000 people.

The Public Accounts Committee said chronic underfunding, lengthening waiting lists and disparate funding have put sustained pressure on local authorities, and the government has failed to deliver on the promise made by Boris Johnson in 2019 to resolve the social services crisis once and for all.

The Department of Health and Social Care is not providing the leadership needed to build a social protection sector sufficient to meet the country's needs, the cross-party committee concluded.

Meg Hillier, its Labor Party chair, said: Years of fragmented funding and the lack of a clear road map have brought the adult social care sector to its knees. Waiting lists are growing, the sector is short tens of thousands of essential workers and local authority finances are under unsustainable pressure.

The report says almost half a million people are on waiting lists for residential or home care and an aging population is leading to growing demand. There is also growing concern that some private providers are enjoying growing profit margins because the government may not have a handle on value for money in a system that costs municipalities nearly 24 billion a year.

The PAC wants assurance that the 2.7 billion additional funds allocated in 2022 to accelerate discharges from hospitals to social services and to increase the prices that councils can pay for care, will not simply be intended for the profits of providers.

The committee also said the government has given little assurance that changes to introduce a cap of 86,000 euros per person on care costs, already postponed to October 2025, can be implemented in the time limit. Meanwhile, more than 150,000 care posts are vacant and the DHSC has still not produced a convincing plan to address chronic shortages, the committee said.

Nadra Ahmed, president of the National Care Association, which represents independent care providers, said: “The intention was there, but the implementation has been pretty dismal. The sector continues to weaken despite the publication of a plan by the government.

Helen Wildbore, director of Care Rights UK, which represents social service users and their loved ones, said: “It is older and disabled people who pay the price for their safety, dignity and rights, while services are put to the test. We hear from people facing difficult battles to access care, to have their basic needs met, or to have serious concerns about care resolved.

A DHSC spokesperson said: “We are committed to reforming adult social care and have invested up to £8.6 billion more over two years to respond to the pressures facing the sector, increase the workforce work and improve hospital discharges. The report rightly recognizes the progress being made to boost career progression and training for carers to improve retention, including through a new accredited qualification. To advance our vision of reform, we are also investing up to €700 million in a major transformation of the adult social care system, which includes investing in technology and adapting people's homes to enable them to live independently.

The results coincided with the first preliminary session on the care sector at the Covid-19 public inquiry, after 50,000 virus-related deaths were recorded in UK care homes.

Sam Jacobs, representing the Trades Union Congress, told the inquiry that the pandemic has hit a chronically underfunded and fragmented social care sector, delivered by many thousands of local authorities and private care providers with little central strategic direction served by an understaffed, underpaid and undervalued workforce.

Jane Townson, chief executive of the Homecare Association, said a glaring absence of social care expertise within the government's scientific advisory group meant it had failed to adequately consider the challenges and the unique needs of the sector in scientific advice informing policy decisions.

Policymakers have often ignored and underestimated the dedicated professionals working in social care, who put their own health and well-being on the line to continue providing care and support in the most difficult circumstances, a- she declared.