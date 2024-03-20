Politics
Government has brought adult social care in England to its knees, MPs say | Social Protection
The government has brought adult social care in England to its knees with years of patchy funding and a woefully insufficient plan to fill thousands of vacancies, MPs said in a damning report into a system that provides long-term care to adults. 835,000 people.
The Public Accounts Committee said chronic underfunding, lengthening waiting lists and disparate funding have put sustained pressure on local authorities, and the government has failed to deliver on the promise made by Boris Johnson in 2019 to resolve the social services crisis once and for all.
The Department of Health and Social Care is not providing the leadership needed to build a social protection sector sufficient to meet the country's needs, the cross-party committee concluded.
Meg Hillier, its Labor Party chair, said: Years of fragmented funding and the lack of a clear road map have brought the adult social care sector to its knees. Waiting lists are growing, the sector is short tens of thousands of essential workers and local authority finances are under unsustainable pressure.
The report says almost half a million people are on waiting lists for residential or home care and an aging population is leading to growing demand. There is also growing concern that some private providers are enjoying growing profit margins because the government may not have a handle on value for money in a system that costs municipalities nearly 24 billion a year.
The PAC wants assurance that the 2.7 billion additional funds allocated in 2022 to accelerate discharges from hospitals to social services and to increase the prices that councils can pay for care, will not simply be intended for the profits of providers.
The committee also said the government has given little assurance that changes to introduce a cap of 86,000 euros per person on care costs, already postponed to October 2025, can be implemented in the time limit. Meanwhile, more than 150,000 care posts are vacant and the DHSC has still not produced a convincing plan to address chronic shortages, the committee said.
Nadra Ahmed, president of the National Care Association, which represents independent care providers, said: “The intention was there, but the implementation has been pretty dismal. The sector continues to weaken despite the publication of a plan by the government.
Helen Wildbore, director of Care Rights UK, which represents social service users and their loved ones, said: “It is older and disabled people who pay the price for their safety, dignity and rights, while services are put to the test. We hear from people facing difficult battles to access care, to have their basic needs met, or to have serious concerns about care resolved.
A DHSC spokesperson said: “We are committed to reforming adult social care and have invested up to £8.6 billion more over two years to respond to the pressures facing the sector, increase the workforce work and improve hospital discharges. The report rightly recognizes the progress being made to boost career progression and training for carers to improve retention, including through a new accredited qualification. To advance our vision of reform, we are also investing up to €700 million in a major transformation of the adult social care system, which includes investing in technology and adapting people's homes to enable them to live independently.
The results coincided with the first preliminary session on the care sector at the Covid-19 public inquiry, after 50,000 virus-related deaths were recorded in UK care homes.
Sam Jacobs, representing the Trades Union Congress, told the inquiry that the pandemic has hit a chronically underfunded and fragmented social care sector, delivered by many thousands of local authorities and private care providers with little central strategic direction served by an understaffed, underpaid and undervalued workforce.
Jane Townson, chief executive of the Homecare Association, said a glaring absence of social care expertise within the government's scientific advisory group meant it had failed to adequately consider the challenges and the unique needs of the sector in scientific advice informing policy decisions.
Policymakers have often ignored and underestimated the dedicated professionals working in social care, who put their own health and well-being on the line to continue providing care and support in the most difficult circumstances, a- she declared.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/mar/20/government-has-brought-adult-social-care-in-england-to-its-knees-mps-say
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Government has brought adult social care in England to its knees, MPs say | Social Protection
- Champaign council plans to create downtown entertainment zone | News
- Cricket legend Freddie Flintoff selfie shows off progress after crash
- Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten will step down as creative director at the end of June
- Six Flags Magic Mountain Welcomes Foodies with Flavors of the World Food Festival – Redlands Daily Facts
- New rules require all poultry farmers to register their birds
- A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Pakistan
- Nadaswaram at Ram Mandir and PM Modi's clarion call from the south
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Arriving in West Kalimantan, President Jokowi was welcomed by the traditional Tepung Tawar procession
- Cyberattacks hit water systems across U.S., Biden officials warn governors
- Naperville's first Chick-fil-A, downtown Latin-inspired entertainment complex, 99 Ranch Market in the works – Chicago Tribune
- NCAA Wrestling Championships Preview for Kansas City