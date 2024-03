Multipolarity makes waves in the Indian Ocean region

Muizzu has a vision for his country, and it is extremely foolish to view it through the prism of the India-China binary. Paradoxically, his vision also striking similarities with that of the Indian ruling elite, the nation's Islamic identity, its nationalist orientation, its sovereignty and independence, its strategic autonomy, its defense capacity, its autonomy and its rejection of external interference. Above all, Muizzu understands that The Maldives' multipolar moment has arrived presenting transparent development opportunities. New Delhi should have had a compass ready to face the winds of change. But the excessive intrusion of intelligence and defense services into neighborhood policies has blocked any new thinking. THE incorrect assumptions Behind the attempt to bring Muizzu to its knees by undermining the Maldives tourism industry betrays arrogance and hubris. Maldives resorts remain as enticing as ever, combining luxury and adventure. A Video of American couples last month, showing on Instagram their stay in a lavish underwater hotel room went viral, billed as the most expensive underwater hotel room in the world. The fact is that the Maldives has carved out a niche for itself to cater to tourists who have a lot of money to spend. Vogue, an American fashion and lifestyle magazine covering style news, high fashion, beauty, culture, life and runway shows, written last week the fun side of the Maldives. The humiliation and contempt inflicted on the Maldivian psyche will boomerang if we do not quickly come to our senses. The end of cooperation on hydrographic surveys is a big blow, because the The Indian Ocean seabed is the last mineral frontier for the blue economy. The idea that India is an indispensable partner for the Maldivians is a legacy of the past. China is offering 1,000 places for Maldivians to participate in short-term training programs. Dutch commodities trading group Vitol, one of the world's largest energy companies, signed an agreement on March 14 to market the Maldives as a supply hub in the Indian Ocean. Vitol sells 350 million tonnes of oil per year and owns more than 250 supertankers and other vessels. The Vitol project (part of a proposed port city development on the northernmost atoll of Ihavandhippolhu) is located on the main shipping route between the eastern and western Indian Ocean through which More than 300 large ships pass through every day, according to Maritime Movements.

