Xi Jinping's right-hand man suddenly flies to Australia, what's going on?







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a surprise visit to Australia on Wednesday (20/3/2024). The rare trip marked a thaw in relations between the two trading partners who were previously embroiled in a “diplomatic and trade war.” Wang landed in Canberra, the capital, for high-level talks with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. He returned to Australia for the first time since 2017. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “Every time we meet, our mutual trust grows stronger and China-Australia relations advance further,” Wang said in his brief opening speech, as quoted by AFP. Although trade is high on the agenda, Wong said he would raise sensitive issues frankly. Such as Australian citizens detained in China, maritime safety and security and human rights. “Together, you and I have made progress in stabilizing relations between our countries for the benefit of our nation, our people and the peace and security of our region,” Wong said. In fact, China and Australia are trying to improve their trade relations after years of “disputes and mutual retaliation.” However, security tensions remain as Australia moves closer to the United States in a bid to blunt China's reach in the Asia-Pacific region. Wong is expected to raise the issue of injustice suffered by imprisoned Chinese-Australian opposition writer Yang Jun. He was recently convicted of espionage by a Beijing court, where he was charged with the charges against him and given a suspended death sentence. Australia's relations with China began to deteriorate in 2018, when the country excluded telecommunications giant Huawei from its 5G network over security concerns. Then in 2020, Australia called for an international investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 virus, which China deemed politically motivated. In response, Beijing imposed trade restrictions on a large number of Australian exports, including barley, beef and wine, and halted coal imports. Most of these barriers have been gradually removed as relations have improved, although restrictions on Australian wine exports remain. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Video: Early morning China shaken by 7.0 magnitude earthquake (sef/sef)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240320091133-4-523514/tangan-kanan-xi-jinping-mendadak-terbang-ke-australia-ada-apa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos