Congress, DMK insult Hinduism, remain silent on other faiths: PM Modi | Salem News







The INDIA alliance deliberately and repeatedly insults Hinduism. “They are spreading ideas about Hinduism… How can we tolerate this, how can we allow this?” he said in Salem, a day after his diatribe against Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for his Allegedly derogatory references to Shakti.

Those who undertake to eradicate Shakti (manifestation of the divine feminine) will be destroyed. Their end will begin on April 19 (Election Day in Tennessee). Modi then highlighted everything that he said was fundamentally wrong in the two-party alliance in TN.

DMK Congress means big corruption, DMK Congress means rule of one family, he said. Congress's move to the Center has enabled India to move towards 5G technology. But in Tamil Nadu, DMK is running its own 5G program, which is essentially a family maintaining its grip on the state for the fifth generation. 'Muqabla will be fought on June 4': Modi's fiery response to Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti' remark sparks political showdown SALEM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with a double withdrawal of Congress And DMK calling them two sides of the same coin and wondering why they insult Hinduism at every opportunity but choose to say nothing about other religions.The INDIA alliance deliberately and repeatedly insults Hinduism. “They are spreading ideas about Hinduism… How can we tolerate this, how can we allow this?” he said in Salem, a day after his diatribe against Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for his Allegedly derogatory references to Shakti.Those who undertake to eradicate Shakti (manifestation of the divine feminine) will be destroyed. Their end will begin on April 19 (Election Day in Tennessee). Modi then highlighted everything that he said was fundamentally wrong in the two-party alliance in TN.DMK Congress means big corruption, DMK Congress means rule of one family, he said. Congress's move to the Center has enabled India to move towards 5G technology. But in Tamil Nadu, DMK is running its own 5G program, which is essentially a family maintaining its grip on the state for the fifth generation. The Prime Minister said that this is the same 5G family that once sullied India's name with the 2G scam. If I had to list the misdeeds of DMK, it would take a whole day. Our BJP-led government at the Center sent billions for the development of TN, only to see it all looted by the DMK regime, he said.

Picking up where he left off on Monday in Telangana's Jagtial and Karnataka's Shivamogga, Modi said the Congress and its allies, such as DMK, were going to be decimated in the Lok Sabha polls starting next month.

Modi's visit to Salem saw him share the dais with an NDA ally and PMR founder S Ramadoss, his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss, former AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran and Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan. PMK will contest 10 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tennessee under a deal finalized on the sidelines of the rally.

Besides Jayalalithaa, he invoked the names of Congress stalwart K Kamaraj and Tamil Maanila Congress founder GK Moopanar. Moopanar could have become prime minister, but the Congress family regime prevented him from reaching the pedestal, Modi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/congress-dmk-insult-hinduism-stay-mum-on-other-faiths-pm-modi/articleshow/108628280.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos