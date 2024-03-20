Jokowi inaugurates Singkawang airport, Aguan conglomerate also present





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo inaugurated Singkawang Airport in Singkawang City, West Kalimantan Province, Wednesday (20/3/2024). The airport was built through collaboration between the government and commercial entities. “This morning I inaugurated Singkawang Airport in Singkawang City, West Kalimantan Province,” said Jokowi reported by the Presidential Secretariat YouTube broadcast on Wednesday. Also read: Before election results are announced, Jokowi goes to West Kalimantan “Singkawang Airport was built through a PPP (collaboration between government and commercial entities) program and also with CSR assistance from successful entrepreneurs in Singkawang,” he said. The President explained that based on an explanation from Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, the government invested IDR 272 billion for the construction of Singkawang Airport. Meanwhile, contractors provided around IDR 155 billion, bringing the total budget of the government and contractors for the construction of Singkawang Airport to IDR 427 billion. “I would like to thank you, because if this model can be implemented in many airports, many projects and many ports, it will accelerate the development of infrastructure in our country,” said Jokowi. “This means that the people of this city, this district, this province are also participating in their respective regions. Once again, to the entrepreneurs, I would like to thank you once again warmly,” he emphasized. Read also : Wings ensures to continue joining the Aguan Leadership Consortium at IKN The Head of State continued that Singkawang Airport has been under construction since 2019. track 2,000 meters and the terminal was built on an area of ​​8,000 square meters. With this new airport, the President hopes to accelerate the mobility of people, goods and logistics to and from Singkawang so that new economic hubs emerge in Singkawang. “And I whispered to the Minister of Transport that this airport could be an example, in-copy, reproduced in other areas, notably in the context of cooperation. “There is a PPP plus CSR program, which will once again accelerate the existing potential in our country,” he said. “When the airport is ready, airport ready, the Minister of Transport will immediately prepare a plane to fly here. As much as possible. As long as the passengers are full, there will definitely be more Airlines companies who came to Singkawang,” Jokowi added. Also read: In front of Aguan and Boy Thohir, Jokowi shows the great interest in foreign investments for IKN Real estate entrepreneur Sugianto Kusuma or Aguan also attended the inauguration of Singkawang Airport on Wednesday. Aguan's presence was known when President Jokowi greet the guests present. Besides Aguan, other entrepreneurs also from Singkawang were also present at the inauguration. Then, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir and Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono were also present.

