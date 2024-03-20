PM Modi leads roadshow in Palakkad | Kerala News





Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow here in a bid to rally support for NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The flagship event started from Kottamaidan Anchuvilakku and continues to the main post office of the town. The roadshow in Palakkad follows Modi's recent participation in a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15, where he rallied support for NDA candidates contesting in southern Kerala constituencies.

Addressing the Pathanamthitta rally, the Prime Minister asserted that “the lotus will bloom in Kerala” in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while criticizing the ruling Left and the Congress-led UDF over allegations of corruption and incompetence. Ahead of his engagements in the region on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that there was “exceptional fervor” for the NDA in the south, where the BJP is striving to make significant gains in the upcoming Lok polls Sabha. On Monday, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Shivamogga, Karnataka and Jagtial, Telangana, besides holding a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. These commitments reflect the BJP's sincere efforts to make substantial political progress in the southern states, with the aim of achieving its stated goal of securing 400 Lok Sabha seats in this election. The party is targeting a significant number of the 131 available Lok Sabha seats in the five southern states: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, as well as the Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep. In the outgoing House, the BJP had no representation from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which collectively have 59 seats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/kerala/2024/03/19/prime-minister-narendra-modi-palakkad-lok-sabha-polls.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos