Sadiq Khan could be right to work with a Labor government

The town halls of Ken Livingstone and Boris Johnson benefited from national administrations being of the same political color as theirs.

Interviewed on Radio 4 to launch his re-election campaign on Monday, Sadiq Khan said this year offered a time of maximum opportunity for Londoners, as there is the prospect of not only a Labor mayor, but also a a Labor government working together. [with a Labour Mayor].

Although the tone was more optimistic than Labor leaders would like, Mayor Khan is right. Since his first election in 2016, he has lived with a chaotic kaleidoscope of conservative governments. When they have shown any interest in the capital, it has usually been to present it as an overheated reservoir of “trouble” or to attack Khan's record of policing and planning, most recently by through conduct an examination of the industrial land and opportunity zone policy, announced the day before the official start of the pre-election period.

Khan's predecessors were luckier. Ken Livingstone's first term began with him politically homeless, expelled from the Labor Party for running as an independent against their official candidate, Frank Dobson. The early days, when I worked in the Mayor's office, were particularly difficult: Livingstone's first meeting with Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott was cryogenically frosty, his battle against the London Underground public-private partnership poisoned relations with the British Treasury, and I remember the ambient air. turning blue as he shared his frank thoughts on the interim spending regulations with London minister Keith Hill.

But Livingstone benefited from coming to power when the public spending taps were turned on and the Tony Blair-led Labor government wanted to show that its new devolution deal was a success. By 2004, after behind-the-scenes discussions with Number 10 and more publicly visible collaboration with Culture Secretary Tessa Jowell on the London 2012 Olympics bid, he was back in the party.

Buoyed by London's unexpected success in winning the Games, Livingstone's second term saw substantial public spending in London, government and parliamentary approval for Crossrail – today's Elizabeth Line – and new legislation which extended the mayor's powers over housing, planning, culture and waste.

Boris Johnson benefited from this legacy after his election in 2008. And from 2010, Livingstone's Conservative successor had in his sails the winds of a Conservative-led coalition.

He also secured more powers, thanks to Localism law and and the Police Reform and Social Accountability Actboth adopted in 2011. And although London borough budgets were cut sharply – like those of other urban councils – the government has been surprisingly generous in investing in the legacy of the Olympic Park, including Johnson's pet project, Olympicopolis (now West Bank), perhaps aware that, while as a successful Olympics can highlight a city, a tumbleweed-scattered legacy can show.

The only initiative that did not succeed was the London Finance Commissiona deliberately non-partisan campaign for fiscal devolution, which ran aground on the sands of Treasury recklessness in 2013, and then again in 2017 when Khan tried a second time.

Khan came to power in the spring of 2016, as five years of public spending cuts began to take their toll and the European Union referendum campaign dragged on to its self-destructive conclusion. The years that followed were dominated by a dark procession of crises, the contortions of Brexit, the Covid pandemic and the spiral of inflation which saw the mayor and the government find themselves on opposing sides, with decisions of expenses marked by public quarrels and denunciationsrather than the private bargaining and public consensus that operates between political allies.

While London's “metropolitan elites” have become useful villains, “levelling up”, the regional policy boondoggle that Johnson used in the 2019 general election campaign, has little to show for it in terms of results, apart from canceled and delayed projects, funding And tax decisions that devastate the capital and occasional eruptions of opportunistic culture war posturing.

So Mayor Khan can be forgiven for believing, in words that still faintly recall the 1990s, that things can only improve if he wins a historic third term. Labor has said little about its plans for devolution beyond a promise legislation and speeches concentrate on bringing some coherence to the patchwork of devo agreements spread across England. Furthermore, the UK's gloomy fiscal outlook suggests that “opening the taps” on public spending is still a distant prospect. But the work economic growth mission cannot ignore the opportunities that London offers.

There could be a golden moment ahead. By the end of the year, a Labor mayor and a Labor prime minister could be in office simultaneously, cash-strapped but rich in political capital. Starmer and Khan have differences over relations with the EU And Green belt development, for example, but must be able to agree on a list of inexpensive measures capable of having a real impact on growth and prosperity, even if some are controversial.

Such measures could include selected urban extensions in the green belt, more fluid arrangements for European work permits for young people, performers and professionals, railway decentralization in London, and perhaps an additional effort for a system of fiscal decentralization which allows London (and other English cities) to manage local taxes and local development.

Sadiq Khan has at times been too quick to point the finger at central government for everything that is wrong in London. A double victory in the capital this year would give Labor a chance to show how much better relations between City Hall and Whitehall could be.

X/Twitter:Richard BrownAndAbout London. SupportAboutLondon.co.ukand its writers for just 5 per month or 50 per year and also get things for your money. DetailsHERE.

Related