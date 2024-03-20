Iraq bans PKK ahead of Erdogan's visit: analysis









Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Council has banned the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a Kurdish militant group fighting for autonomy against Turkey, a move described as a “key concession” to Turkey by analysts. 'Amwaj Media. The move comes ahead of an expected visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next month and follows years of Turkish pressure. The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, is involved in a decades-long insurgency for Kurdish autonomy in southeastern Turkey, with its strongholds based in northern Turkey. 'Iraq. “A decision that will be a turning point!” Nuh Yilmaz, senior adviser to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, wrote on social media after the announcement. The decision follows high-level talks in Baghdad on March 14 between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. According to a joint statement, “both parties stressed that the PKK organization represents a threat to the security of Turkey and Iraq, and it is certain that the presence of the organization on Iraqi territory represents a violation of the Iraqi constitution. In particular, Iraq has not qualified the PKK as a terrorist group, despite Ankara's demands. Analysts say the ban is a calculated move by Iraq to improve strained relations with Turkey and unlock progress on stalled economic issues. “By banning the PKK, Iraq is in a better position to make progress on other issues with Turkey,” the report noted. These issues include blocked oil exports, trade and water management. A key project, the “Development Route”, which would link Turkey to the Gulf via Iraq, could also benefit from improved relations. “We want to move forward on the path of development,” said Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Bahr al-Uloom. The PKK, however, condemned the visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister. The Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), which has close ties to the PKK, said that “the Turkish state has exerted pressure and manipulated [Iraq] …especially in recent months”, but also congratulated Baghdad for recognizing the rights of the Kurds in the Iraqi constitution. The leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), a party accused by Turkey of maintaining links with the PKK, also adopted a similar position. The PKK leader welcomed the decision and urged “all Kurds to behave in this way.” Turkish President Erdogan has repeatedly warned of a major offensive against the PKK this summer, specifically mentioning the need to “secure our Iraqi borders.” This is probably the establishment of a buffer zone on Iraqi territory to prevent cross-border attacks by the PKK. The report suggests that the offensive will likely target Mount Matin and Kareh, where the PKK has a strong presence. Turkey has a history of carrying out airstrikes and establishing military bases in Iraq to target the PKK. In February 2022, an operation dubbed “Claw-Eagle 2” targeted suspected PKK bases in the Kareh mountains. The authors believe that the PKK's entrenched presence in the rugged mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan makes a decisive Turkish victory unlikely. Banning the PKK, while a concession to Turkey, may not significantly weaken the group on the ground, but will help Iraq advance in other areas of interest.

