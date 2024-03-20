Startup Mahakumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the event today. Top 10 Event Updates

Connect with us

Starting Mahakumbh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak at Startup Mahakumbh on March 20 at 10:30 am. Modi described the event as “a forum that brings together stakeholders from the world of startups, innovators and emerging entrepreneurs.”

He added that India's progress in the startup space has been “phenomenal in recent years”.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's planned speech, here are the main things you need to know.

Top 10 updates: startup Mahakumbh

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organizing the Startup Mahakumbh event on March 20 (Wednesday), which is expected to attract a large crowd from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm today.

The event started on March 18 and March 20 was the closing day. Its theme is “Bharat Innovates” which “aims to catalyze innovation, facilitate networking and foster growth opportunities for startups, investors, incubators, accelerators and industry leaders in various sectors,” the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement.

More than 40 startups presented their innovations at the event, the ministry added.

Additionally, over 2,000 startups, 1,000 investors, over 100 unicorns and over 300 incubators and accelerators visited startup Mahakumbh, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

To foster the growth and development of startups, MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) organized a Startup Masterclass as part of the event. This masterclass is designed to provide startups with invaluable insights, practical knowledge and networking opportunities aimed at enhancing growth and success in the dynamic startup ecosystem.

The MSH also hosted an exclusive Incubator Masterclass, covering a wide range of topics essential to the success of incubators and startups. The masterclass covered crucial areas such as fundraising and investment trends, effective mentoring and support strategies, building strong startup ecosystems, and best practices in startup incubation .

The event includes 10 thematic pavilions: To showcase the variety and depth of phenomena on – Deeptech, AI & SaaS, Fintech, Agritech, Biotech & Pharma, Climate Tech, Gaming & E-Sports, D2C, B2B & Manufacturing and Incubators.

Interaction with DPIIT officials: Provide valuable insights on various government initiatives to support startups, including funding schemes, mentoring programs and regulatory reforms.

Mentoring Sessions: Seasoned entrepreneurs and investors provided valuable mentorship to aspiring founders, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to navigate the startup journey in the mentoring clinics.

Notably, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters recommending alternative routes to bypass potential traffic jams, especially near Bharat Mandapam, where the event is taking place. Check details here.

Published: Mar 20, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

