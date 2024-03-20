Wall Street increasingly views China as an uninvestable country

“All our customers ask us this question: Given China's cheap appearance, people inevitably wonder: has it ignored the worst news?”

Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, chief investment officer of Goldman Sachs' wealth management business, highlighted a question investors around the world have been asking on Bloomberg Television this month. She then provided a answer: “Our point of view is that we should not invest in China.”

At one time, Goldman, like the rest of Wall Street, was enamored with Chinese stocks. Now this is not the case. The famous financial powerhouse is currently facing reality. Mossavar-Rahmani is right, because Chinese companies are still a horrible bet and will be for a long time.

Yes, Chinese stocks have already lost $7 trillion in value since the peak of 2021, but the worst news from China has hardly been ignored. The country's economy is rapidly collapsing and Xi Jinping, the powerful leader, is determined to take China in the wrong direction.

For decades, Wall Street has fundamentally misunderstood China. The country looked modern with its technologically advanced stock markets. Investors were fascinated.

However, the Chinese state, despite appearances, was not modern, and neither were its markets. Stocks have always moved more based on government policy than the performance of the companies themselves.

This is also true today, not least because the Communist Party under Xi has returned to openly dictatorial rule at the whim of a single figure. As in the Maoist era, the regime relentlessly reaffirms its control over China.

As a result, Chinese markets suffered. Consider this decade's pivotal moment in international sentiment: the Ant Group IPO. The IPO, expected to be the largest in history, was expected, with the over-allotment option, to increase $39.5 billion in November 2020. Investors valued the six-year-old company at $359 billionmaking it worth more than the world's largest bank by assets, the state-backed Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

On November 3 of the same year, the Nasdaq-like Shanghai STAR Market and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange announced the suspension of offer approximately 36 hours before trading in Hong Kong. This unprecedented action shocked investors, both in China and abroad.

What happened? Jack Ma, the driving force behind Ant, angered Chinese regulators in speech in Shanghai the previous month and, for most accounts, Xi Jinping himself decided to suspend the Ant offer.

The Chinese regime, through this action, has sowed doubt about the solidity of Chinese stock markets and, more broadly, about the long-term viability of the country's private sector. Like Chen Zhiwu of the University of Hong Kong told the Financial Times“The message is that no big private businessman will be tolerated on the continent.” Xi demands absolute obedience, which is incompatible with a modern financial system. Communism and Chinese modernity do not mix well.

Two subsequent trends contributed to this new skepticism. On the one hand, Xi's widespread attack on foreign companies has become evident with the closure of the Beijing office of the American group Mintz last March. Authorities later raided other foreign consulting and research companies, such as Bain & Co. And Capvision.

Furthermore, the regime amended its counterespionage law to cover more than just secrets. Now, the law protects everything that affects “national security and interests,” which means everything. The Communist Party has effectively criminalized the daily collection of business information, making investments in China even riskier.

More fundamentally, draconian COVID-19 lockdowns have devastated China's economy, which has not recovered as quickly as observers predicted. Official National Bureau of Statistics of China recorded a growth of 5.2 percent last year, but in reality growth was much closer to 1.5 percent estimated by the Rhodium Group. This year, weak consumer confidence and persistent industrial deflation suggest the economy may now be contracting.

The inability of Chinese leaders to articulate a practical recovery plan is not improving investor confidence. During the National People's Congress which has just ended, the central government clearly indicated, through its investment plans announced for the manufacturing sectorwhich it will try to export to get out of economic difficulties.

To the dismay of many observers, the government has not unveiled a substantial plan to boost consumption, seen as the only sustainable path forward. In addition, officials announced they would possibly abandon dozens of failing real estate developers. The real estate sector, which accounts for about a fifth of gross domestic product, is collapsing. In the combined January-February period, sales of the 100 largest real estate companies in China fell 51.6 percent at the same time last year.

It also doesn't help that Xi can't stop talking about war and is engaging in belligerent conduct towards, most notably, Taiwan And The Philippines.

It's no wonder investors are pulling money out of Chinese markets. As reported by Bloombergthe value of Chinese stocks held by foreign investors fell in 2023 for the second consecutive year.

Wall Street has had enough. China has become “uninvestable” and almost all trends are going in the wrong direction.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of “The Coming Collapse of China” and “China Is Going to War.” Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @GordonGChange.