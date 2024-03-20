President Jokowi inaugurates Singkawang Airport in West Kalimantan





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened the Singkawang Airport in Singkawang, West Kalimantan on Wednesday, which is expected to boost residents' mobility and logistics to and from the city. “We hope that new economic growth poles will emerge in Singkawang. I also told the Minister of Transport that this airport should be a model for other regions to follow,” Jokowi said, as observed by the channel Presidential Secretariat YouTube here. He explained that apart from the state budget, the airport development is also financed through public-private partnership (KBPU) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs from local entrepreneurs. The President noted that the KBPU and CSR programs can support national development if emulated in other projects, such as airports and seaports. “This means that the people of the city, district and province have all contributed to the development of their region,” Jokowi said. Citing a report by Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, he pointed out that local entrepreneurs contributed Rp155 billion to the airport's development. Meanwhile, the development cost of an additional Rs272 billion was disbursed from the state budget. Jokowi also urged Sumadi to prepare airlines that will serve routes to and from Singkawang town, located in the western part of West Kalimantan. “When the airport is ready, the Minister of Transport should prepare as many airlines as possible operating flights to and from here – provided that the flights are guaranteed to be full. I think more airlines will open new routes to Singkawang,” the President said. REMARK. Singkawang Airport was developed from 2019 to 2023 and is ready to serve flights in April 2024. The airport has a taxiway measuring 200m x 18m, apron measuring 100m x 50m , a passenger terminal of 8,000 square meters and a space of 312 square meters. -Counter freight terminal. The airport's runway, originally 1,400 m x 30 m in length, was expanded to two thousand meters, enabling the airport to serve narrow-body aircraft, such as the Airbus A320. The development of the runway and passenger terminal was funded under the CSR program. Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir and Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi accompanied the president at the airport opening ceremony. Related news: Minister optimistic about tourism development in West Kalimantan

Related news: Singkawang airport construction work 95% complete: government Translator: Benardy F, Nabil Ihsan

Editor: Rahmad Nasution

