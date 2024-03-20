Prime Minister Narendra Modi's veiled digs at Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the 'Startup Mahakumbh' in the national capital and said many people launch startups, including in politics.

“…Start-ups launch too many logs, and in politics too many. This time, there has to be one. The difference between you and us is that you are practical, if one is not 'is not launched immediately then the other. chale jaate hain… (A lot of people launch startups, and this happens more in politics. They have to launch them repeatedly. The difference between you and them is that you are ;if one launch doesn't happen, you quickly move on to the next one. a),” PM Modi said.

#WATCH , Delhi: At the “Startup Mahakumbh” at Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “…Startup toh bohot log launches karte hain, aur politique mein toh jyada. Baar baar launches Karna patta hai. That's the difference between you and us. You are a practical person, if pic.twitter.com/hoIeeiRtfB ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

He said that 'Startup Mahakumbh' holds great importance, especially when India is working on Viksit Bhart Roadmap 2047.

Over the last decade, we have seen how India has made its mark in the IT and software sector, he said, adding that people are now seeing the trend of innovation and start-up culture in India.

Talking about the 'Startup Mahakumbh' taking place at the Bharat Mandapam just weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi said, “Your team is organizing such a big event here… In general, the businessman's mind thinks it's election year. , so be it, we will see once the elections are over and a new government is formed. But you are organizing such a large-scale program even after the elections have been declared. This means you know what will happen in the next five years.

The Prime Minister said that while walking around the stalls and looking at various inventions, he felt that “India's future holds many unicorns and decacorns”.

To promote startups, the country took the right decisions at the right time, he stressed.

If today India emerges as a new hope, a new strength for the global start-up sector, it is because it is based on a well-considered vision, he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The energy and ambiance today is amazing. Walking along the stalls and looking at your inventions, I could sense that India's future holds many unicorns and decacorns. For pic.twitter.com/sdGhtWUN2g ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

The central government's initiative 'Startup India' has provided a platform for innovative ideas and helped connect them to sources of funding, he said.

PM Modi said such efforts have helped young people in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country to incubate their ideas.

He noted that the country today can proudly say that our startup ecosystem is not limited to megacities and that young people from small towns are the pioneers of the revolution in the startup ecosystem.

Nowadays, startups are launched in different sectors in India.

From agriculture to space, Indian startups can be found everywhere. The space sector, once in the hands of the government, now has more than 50 startups. The world sees the capabilities of Indian youth. Trusting in their abilities, we decided to fuel their aspirations… We transformed people's thinking; instead of being job seekers, young people now want to become job providers, he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world as there are over 1.25 lakh registered startups that generate employment for over 12 lakh people in the country.

Further, he added that the country has over 110 unicorns and Indian startups have filed over 12,000 patents. He further requested those present to obtain their certificate as soon as possible.

Under the “Startup-20” initiative, the country has attempted to bring together various startup ecosystems from around the world. At Bharat Mandapam, startups were not only included for the first time in the Delhi Declaration of the G20 Summit, but were also seen as natural engines of growth, he noted.

PM Modi further said that more than 45% of startups in the country are led by women.

At the G20 summit, leaders of various countries were stunned by our UPI, PM Modi said, adding that it has strengthened our efforts towards financial inclusion.

The UPI has helped the country bridge the rural-urban divide, he added.

The Prime Minister further explained how he used artificial intelligence to solve a problem.

There was a time when people asked me for autographs, or photos and selfies with me. So I used artificial intelligence to solve this problem, he said.