Panic sets in for Trump as he faces deadline for massive bail





CNN-

Former President Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure half-a-billion-dollar bail to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, according to multiple sources familiar with his thinking .

Trump's lawyers acknowledged Monday that he was having trouble finding an insurance company willing to guarantee his $454 million bail. Privately, Trump was counting on Chubb, who posted his $91.6 million bond to cover the E. Jean Carroll judgment, to succeed, but the insurance giant informed his lawyers in recent days that that option does not was not possible.

Trump's team sought out wealthy supporters and assessed which assets could be sold quickly. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee himself is increasingly concerned about what the March 25 deadline might look like, particularly the prospect that a person whose identity has long been tied to his wealth faces a financial crisis. Trump continued to privately attack New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron over the issue, the sources told CNN. (James granted a 30-day grace period after Engoron's decision.)

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Trump made those grievances public, posting them eight times on his social media platform within two hours of the deadline, arguing he shouldn't have to provide money and fearing to be forced to mortgage or sell. Great assets, perhaps at fire sale prices, and if and when I win the appeal, they will disappear.

Does this make sense? WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! the former president wrote.

These baseless insinuations are complete bullshit, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement Tuesday. President Trump has filed a motion to stay New York Judge Arthur Engoron's unjust, unconstitutional and un-American ruling as part of a political witch hunt brought by a corrupt attorney general. A requirement of this size would constitute an abuse of the law, contradict the fundamental principles of our Republic, and fundamentally undermine the rule of law in New York.

As Trump and his legal team wait to see whether an appeals court will stay the ruling while he appeals, or allow him to post a smaller $100 million bond, he has privately expressed opposition to any path regarding filing for bankruptcy, and that remains the least likely at this time, a person familiar with the talks told CNN.

But his lawyers told the New York appeals court Monday that he contacted 30 underwriters to guarantee the bond, and the former president himself said on Truth Social that he believed he was virtually impossible to pay the amount. Potential underwriters are looking for cash to secure the bond, not property, according to Trump's lawyers.

The bond stems from last month's Engorons ruling, which ordered Trump to pay $355 million in restitution, or ill-gotten gains, in the case brought by James. The judge wrote in his opinion that Trump and his co-defendants, including his adult sons, were responsible for fraud, conspiracy and publishing false financial statements and business records, finding that the defendants fraudulently inflated the value of assets from Trump to obtain a more favorable loan and insurance rates. The amount owed by Trump exceeded $450 million, including interest.

To prevent the state from enforcing the judgment, Trump must post a bond that will be held in an account pending the appeal process, which could take years to process.

Although Trump posted $91.6 million bail earlier this month as part of his appeal in Carroll's defamation case, Gary Giulietti, an insurance broker who testified for Trump at the civil fraud lawsuit, said some of the largest underwriters have internal policies that prevent them from obtaining guarantees. bail of more than $100 million.

CNN's Kara Scannell and Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/19/politics/trump-bond-deadline-panic/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos