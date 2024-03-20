Widowed Dame Barbara Windsor to become champion for people with dementia – The Irish News

Dame Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell has been named People's Champion for Britain's Dementia Mission, launched in memory of the beloved star.

Mr Mitchell said he was honored to continue his wife's campaigning work to help people with the disease.

He praised the former EastEnders and Carry On actress' courage, saying her work had had a powerful impact.

Mr Mitchell, who married the actress in 2000, said he wanted to keep her story alive and pledged to put people at the heart of Britain's dementia mission.

He will attend a Downing Street summit on Wednesday, where officials have invited charities, academics, investors, business leaders and people with lived experience to come together to accelerate efforts to tackle this devastating disease.

Dame Barbara, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease in 2014, died in 2020 at the age of 83.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission to develop innovative research tools and increase the number and speed of clinical trials into dementia and neurodegeneration.

Before her death, the star campaigned for improved dementia care and research and was credited with helping others to speak openly about their own experiences following the decision to go public with her diagnosis in 2018.

Barbara Windsor and Boris Johnson Dame Barbara Windsor met former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Downing Street garden to discuss dementia care.

The government also announced it would give 10 projects a share of $6 million to boost clinical trials and innovation in the field, including: a new project that hopes to use AI to help diagnose dementia: a study that will examine whether retinal scanners can detect early-onset dementia decades before symptoms and research into an AI tool designed to improve the accuracy of blood tests for dementia.

Mr Mitchell said: “I am honored to be named People’s Champion of the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission, which is named after my late wife.

She lived an extraordinary life and her courageous campaign had a powerful impact on so many others who were going through the same thing.

I want to keep his story alive and help shine a light on the stories of so many others affected by this terrible disease.

I want to use this role to ensure that the Dementia Mission journey puts people at the heart, so that together we can tackle dementia and have a positive impact on everyone affected.

Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell Scott Mitchell, who married the actress in 2000, said he wanted to keep her story alive

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “Dementia can be a devastating disease and I want to see the Dementia Mission advance research to unlock the next generation of treatments in Dame Barbaras memory.

Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, added: “Dementia is an incredibly cruel disease and, as the leading cause of death in the UK, almost every family are affected in one way or another.

Dame Barbara’s courageous campaign, supported by her husband Scott Mitchell, made this devastating impact clear to everyone.

As a global leader in life sciences, the UK is uniquely placed to make a difference in the fight against dementia, and by bringing together academia, industry, the NHS and those with lived experience , we are determined to achieve this.

We must now continue to mobilize the resources needed to power this vital work, from funds raised by charities large and small, to the industry support that is crucial to achieving more breakthroughs.