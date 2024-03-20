Politics
Widowed Dame Barbara Windsor to become champion for people with dementia – The Irish News
Dame Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell has been named People's Champion for Britain's Dementia Mission, launched in memory of the beloved star.
Mr Mitchell said he was honored to continue his wife's campaigning work to help people with the disease.
He praised the former EastEnders and Carry On actress' courage, saying her work had had a powerful impact.
Mr Mitchell, who married the actress in 2000, said he wanted to keep her story alive and pledged to put people at the heart of Britain's dementia mission.
He will attend a Downing Street summit on Wednesday, where officials have invited charities, academics, investors, business leaders and people with lived experience to come together to accelerate efforts to tackle this devastating disease.
Dame Barbara, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease in 2014, died in 2020 at the age of 83.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission to develop innovative research tools and increase the number and speed of clinical trials into dementia and neurodegeneration.
Before her death, the star campaigned for improved dementia care and research and was credited with helping others to speak openly about their own experiences following the decision to go public with her diagnosis in 2018.
The government also announced it would give 10 projects a share of $6 million to boost clinical trials and innovation in the field, including: a new project that hopes to use AI to help diagnose dementia: a study that will examine whether retinal scanners can detect early-onset dementia decades before symptoms and research into an AI tool designed to improve the accuracy of blood tests for dementia.
Mr Mitchell said: “I am honored to be named People’s Champion of the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission, which is named after my late wife.
She lived an extraordinary life and her courageous campaign had a powerful impact on so many others who were going through the same thing.
I want to keep his story alive and help shine a light on the stories of so many others affected by this terrible disease.
I want to use this role to ensure that the Dementia Mission journey puts people at the heart, so that together we can tackle dementia and have a positive impact on everyone affected.
Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “Dementia can be a devastating disease and I want to see the Dementia Mission advance research to unlock the next generation of treatments in Dame Barbaras memory.
Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, added: “Dementia is an incredibly cruel disease and, as the leading cause of death in the UK, almost every family are affected in one way or another.
Dame Barbara’s courageous campaign, supported by her husband Scott Mitchell, made this devastating impact clear to everyone.
As a global leader in life sciences, the UK is uniquely placed to make a difference in the fight against dementia, and by bringing together academia, industry, the NHS and those with lived experience , we are determined to achieve this.
We must now continue to mobilize the resources needed to power this vital work, from funds raised by charities large and small, to the industry support that is crucial to achieving more breakthroughs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishnews.com/news/uk/dame-barbara-windsors-widower-to-become-dementia-peoples-champion-GQ3C76GX4BL47B7WGXOMCZDZCM/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Widowed Dame Barbara Windsor to become champion for people with dementia – The Irish News
- Heed our words, not our actions – POLITICO
- Tennis player who collapsed during the Miami Open provides an update on his condition from hospital after having to be taken from the court in a wheelchair
- Will all content soon be fake?
- World Happiness Report Shows a Generational Divide in Well-Being in the US: Shots
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson: New James Bond speculation rises again | BBC News
- People who visited San Leandro restaurant may have been exposed to measles – NBC Bay Area
- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred south of Bishkek
- Panic sets in for Trump as he faces deadline for massive bail
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's veiled digs at Rahul Gandhi
- President Jokowi inaugurates Singkawang Airport in West Kalimantan
- A Spring-Inspired Bridal Dress Guide for Brides Getting Married During Floral Season