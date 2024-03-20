Mihir Sharma: What Modi discovered that Trump never discovered | Region

Excitement and uncertainty accompanied the general elections in India. Polls swung, coalitions formed and reformed, analysts dissected policy platforms and assessed the prospects of hundreds of individual candidates. Today, as India begins its 18th general election campaign, there is no electricity in the air. It's hard to find anyone who thinks Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lose his bid for a third term.

Modi can claim to be the most popular political leader in the world. Opinion polls suggest three in four Indians approve of his performance; Perhaps only Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador can boast comparable ratings. Elsewhere, populist strongmen such as Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro have been rejected or, like Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, faced close elections. In contrast, Modi can look forward with confidence to India's once-competitive elections.

How has Modi maintained his political dominance after a decade in power? Some ingredients of its success are unfortunately illiberal and familiar. As in the case of Viktor Orban in Hungary, the ruling establishment has methodically delegitimized or rendered irrelevant criticism from academia, civil society and the media. And, as in Vladimir Putin's Russia, opposition politicians have been deprived of financial support, subjected to regular and dubious investigations and given no space to regroup. Elections in India are still free, but they may no longer be entirely fair.

Yet even if such tactics tip the political balance in favor of the incumbent president, they do not guarantee victory in a country as large and varied as India. (Even with Modi at the helm, remember, his Bharatiya Janata Party never won more than 40 percent of the national vote.) Modi's real secret is this: Unlike almost every other strongman leader, including including Donald Trump, and unlike the BJP. himself, he is now focused less on stoking his base resentments than on co-opting other elements of the electorate.

Trump and his authoritarian peers are convinced that their success comes from amplifying and exploiting divisions within their societies. This might make sense in countries where the smallest differences in enthusiasm within a leadership base can win or lose an election.

India, however, is a high-participation society; 67% of voters voted in the last general election. Modi, in particular, is so confident that his core supporters will vote that he is now investing more political capital in trying to persuade others that he is truly an apolitical figure.

For many Indians, even those who don't vote for the BJP, their Prime Minister is now king, high priest and Mister Rogers. Modi avuncularly warns against studying too hard for exams and is constantly photographed meditating in the Himalayas or officiating at temples. His face is everywhere in our cities and towns, especially wherever Indians might interact with the workings of the welfare state, even on our vaccination certificates during the pandemic.

This makes him impossible to face. Criticism of political positions or policy decisions simply does not apply to someone who refuses to be bound by such mundane considerations. Modi presents himself as more providential than those on his left, more nationalist than those on the right and more globalist than the liberal center.

The Prime Minister is a master at selling such political contradictions. One day he will say that Indians must rise above caste-based mobilization, hoping to appeal to upper-caste voters tired of identity politics. The next day, his party will promise each caste group the recognition and concessions it desires. Voters do not seem perturbed by these inconsistencies.

Opposition politicians find themselves disarmed and outmaneuvered. All possible discourses on the economy, national security, climate change, employment, corruption and public services have already been colonized by the power in place, leaving it no line of attack.

Modi’s dominance did not come overnight, nor did it come easily. He and the BJP worked on it 24/7, year after year. They fight every election, even those they win, as if defeat would be catastrophic. (This helps explain why even seemingly unimportant opposition politicians are in turn courted and intimidated.) In the months between elections, the party high command constantly prunes and refines narratives with specific electoral groups. Their awareness factory continually receives new policy proposals, slogans or controversies to keep voters busy.

Modi certainly bears his share of responsibility for the erosion of India's liberal institutions. Yet he remains resolutely enthusiastic about Indian electoral politics. Given that this election has largely failed to spark the imagination of Indians, I wonder if perhaps the person most excited about this election isn't Modi himself.

This column does not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Mihir Sharma is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, he is the author of Restart: The Last Chance for the Indian Economy.

Bloomberg LP Tour 2024 bloomberg.com/opinion. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.