KPU still sums up votes this afternoon, says Jokowi

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo opened his voice regarding the summary of the vote count for the 2024 general elections at the national level, carried out by the General Election Commission. Jokowi made the comments after inspecting the Mempawah Smelter Grade Alumina Refinery (SGAR), West Kalimantan, Wednesday (20/3/2024).

“It's not over yet, when it's over, I just found out that two (provinces) are still missing. Two are in, counted, finished, that's it. This should be heard at the KPU and overturned by the KPU,” Jokowi said.

The KPU this afternoon held a vote count recap for the 2024 general elections nationally for the remaining two provinces. The KPU is working to determine the election results on time, March 20, 2024.

Based on information collected by CNBC Indonesia, the recap started at 2:00 p.m. WIB at the Indonesian KPU Office, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (20/3/2024). The two remaining provinces that will conduct the recapitulation are Papua and Highland Papua.

It is known that out of 38 provinces in the country, the KPU has only completed the national recapitulation in 36 provinces. Meanwhile, 128 PPLNs have completed the national recapitulation.

Flight problems affected the arrival of Papuan KPU commissioners in Jakarta. However, the latest news indicates that the Papuan KPU commissioner will not use a chartered plane to fly to Jakarta to conduct the national recap, but rather a general flight.

“An open plenary meeting will be held to recapitulate the national-level election results for the remaining two provinces. As of today, March 20, 2024, the KPU has completed the national-level recapitulation for 36 of the 38 provinces,” said the KPU Commissioner August Mellaz. journalist at the Indonesian KPU office.

“Now the position of Papua Province and Papua Mountains is already in the KPU office. So soon there will be a panel directly led by the KPU chairman and other KPU members,” he continued.

After that, August said that the KPU would make a decision after the plenary session was over. “Then, of course, we will go through the next process or step related to determination,” August said.

“So, perhaps we will need time to review or review the required documents, because as the KPU Chairman said last night, during a doorstop with media friends, later the decree will be determined in its entirety,” he continued.

As for the final time of the test of determination, August cannot be certain. What is certain is that afterwards the plenary session is held.

“We pause until we do this worship, the fast, when we break the fast, things like that. So that's it, my friends,” August said.

“Again, these are the last parts, friends also gave us a lot of support and then we finally optimized them on March 20,” he continued.

Asked about the possibility of a decision this evening, August replied: “Theoretically, what is clear is that later, in the recapitulation plenary, we will see the dynamics of these two provinces. Once that is determined, we will definitely need a break to “Check the documents, right? Actually, we also checked the list of documents. That's it. It's all there but we We need a signature to finalize.”

