India has become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world with over 1.25 lakh startups and 110 unicorns: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Startup Mahakumbh event on Wednesday that India has become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, with over 1.25 lakh startups and 110 unicorns. He added that these startups contribute to the employment of over 12,00,000 people, while noting that India has registered over 12,000 patents. He further said that this growth is not limited to metropolitan cities but has permeated a nationwide social culture. “India's startup ecosystem is thriving at an unprecedented pace, driven by the youth. This is not limited to metro cities, it has now become a social culture,” PM Modi said. Commenting on the startup ecosystem in India, the Prime Minister noted that the mindset of Indians has changed from that of 'job seekers' to that of 'job creators'. He added that those attending the event will not only see the startups of today but also envision the unicorns and decacorns of tomorrow. “Today the energy and atmosphere is incredible! Walking along the stands and looking at your inventions, I could sense that India's future holds many unicorns and decacorns. To promote startups, India took the right decisions at the right time,” Modi noted. . Additionally, Modi also pledged to elevate India to the third-largest economy in the world during his third term, assigning an important role to startups in this progress. The Startup India initiative, according to Modi, has been instrumental in promoting innovative ideas and connecting entrepreneurs with funding. He also took advantage of this opportunity to attack political opponents. He highlighted the difference between the startup world and traditional political parties. He added that the main difference between the two is that startups work on a bunch of new ideas after a failed launch. “A lot of people try to 'launch' startups, especially in politics, sometimes multiple times… The difference between you and them is that you're . You try new ideas after a failed one. launch,” Modi said in a veiled message. digging into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, inaugurated the startup Mahakumbh at the Bharat Mandapam. Modi also noted the growing participation of women, leading more than 45 percent of Indian startups. He claimed that India had democratized technology, thereby negating the theory of 'haves and have-nots'. Finally, he mentioned that the Rs 1 lakh crore fund declared for research and innovation in the interim budget will support the growing sectors.

