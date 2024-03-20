Boris Johnson did not consult watchdog over paid role in hedge funds | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson did not seek permission from the post-ministerial employment watchdog before becoming a consultant to a hedge fund, on whose behalf he met the Venezuelan president. As a former minister, Johnson must seek advice from the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba) for two years from September 2022, when he leaves office. The committee's advice usually comes with restrictions on lobbying and contact with the British government. He was writing to Johnson about it, a source said. The former prime minister did not seek the commission's opinion for his paid role with Merlyn Advisors, a London-based hedge fund, according to reports from the Guardian. Details of Johnson's role as a consultant to the company were first reported by the Sunday Times. A source close to Johnson said the rules had not been broken and suggested no work had been undertaken that would require an application to Acoba. Acoba's advice could have hampered the support Johnson received from British diplomats for his discussions with Nicols Maduro, the Venezuelan president, in early February. Hedge fund co-founder seeks to improve relations between Venezuela and Western countries, including the United Kingdom, according to the Financial Times. One possible reason for Johnson's reluctance to seek advice from Acoba on this issue is that his letters would make details of his post-ministerial career transparent. In the nine months he remained as an MP after leaving office, Johnson reported more than $5 million in income, hospitality and donations. Johnson's spokesperson declined to tell the Sunday Times how much he was paid by Merlyn Advisors. In June, Johnson was found guilty of what Acoba's chairman described as a clear and unambiguous breach of the duty set out in the ministerial code to seek the committee's opinion on his role as a Daily Mail columnist. Oliver Dowden, who served as party chairman under Johnson, decided not to take any further action if the rules were broken. After Johnson resigned as foreign secretary in 2018, he was criticized by Acoba for not seeking their advice on his role as a Telegraph columnist. Johnson's position during his 45-minute meeting with Maduro in Caracas, described by a Sunday Times source as an argument, concerned human rights, Ukraine and democracy. Merlyn Advisors co-founder Maarten Petermann, a former JP Morgan banker, also took part in the negotiations, the Sunday Times reported. Do you have any information on this story? Email [email protected] or (using a non-work phone) use Signal or WhatsApp to message +44 7721 857348. Johnson's spokesperson told the Sunday Times: Boris Johnson met with Venezuelan government officials, with the active support of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the agreement of the Foreign Secretary, to highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a true democratic process. He has repeatedly made clear that there can be no hope of normalization of relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors. He also championed the cause of Ukrainian victory to the Venezuelan government. Johnson flew to Caracas by private jet from the Dominican Republic, where he was vacationing with family. The flight was also paid for by Merlyn Advisors, according to the Sunday Times.

