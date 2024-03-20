



Russia attaches great importance to the development of its relations with Trkiye, the country's consul general in Istanbul said on Monday. “We have the opportunity to openly discuss various issues at different levels,” said Andrei Buravov. Speaking to the press on the 10th anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, Buravov noted that turnout in the just-concluded Russian elections was 74 percent, with 87 percent of voters supporting incumbent President Vladimir Putin. Stressing the importance of the election results for the future of Russia and Russian-Turkish relations, he said: “The sincere dialogue established between the leaders of our countries is crucial and significantly contributes to the development of our bilateral relations “. Asked about possible changes in Russian policy after the elections, Buravov added: “We aim to improve relations with countries that seek good and constructive relations with us.” Buravov stressed that Russia is actively engaged in relations with Trkiye, adding that the two sides “maintain intensive dialogue.” Similarly, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan congratulated Putin on his re-election in a phone call Monday evening. He also assured that Trkiye was ready to take on any facilitating role to return to the negotiating table in Ukraine. The Russian president is expected to visit Trkiye at the end of April or the beginning of May. The trip, delayed twice since late last year, will mark Putin's first visit to a NATO member state since he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ankara sought to persuade Russia to return to the Black Sea Grains Initiative negotiated by Trkiye and the United Nations, which guaranteed the safe export of Ukrainian grain during the war via the Black Sea. Russia withdrew from the deal in July 2023 and said it was not interested in reinstating it. Regarding the decision to consent to the transfer of Crimea to Ukraine in 1954, which was approved by the executive and legislative bodies of the then Soviet Union, Buravov claimed that this decision was contrary to the Russian Constitution. He attributed the situation to “the consequence of the fact that the West led by the United States has made it a rule to impose its hegemonies and its approaches”, noting that despite Russia's objections, a NATO summit was held in Bucharest, where the path forward for Ukraine and Georgia's accession to NATO was determined. open. He also pointed out that in 2008, the West virtually declared war on Russia in defiance of Moscow's national interests. Buravov argued that the Western position incited a military escalation in Georgia's South Ossetia region and led to a coup in Ukraine in 2014. He went on to say that the people of Crimea had chosen to align themselves with Russia, citing a March 16, 2014 referendum in which 90% of Crimean residents and 95% of Sevastopol residents supported joining the Russia. The referendum was denounced by most countries as a sham. Regarding peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Buravov asserted that Crimea was non-negotiable, emphasizing that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had made this clear. In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, a move widely considered illegal by the international community, including in Trkiye and by the United Nations General Assembly. Since taking power, Trkiye has particularly denounced the oppression of the Tatar community originating from Crimea.

