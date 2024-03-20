When the CEO of ByteDance was crawling

Earlier this month, US lawmakers adopted a bill it would mean a nationwide ban on TikTok if ByteDance, its parent company, does not sell its stake within six months. The legislation, which portrays the popular social media platform as a threat to national security, is now moves to the US Senatewhere its passage is in no way assured but where support for action against TikTok comes from strong voices like Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner.

In widespread media coverage in the United States and Europe this week, a key question That’s how Chinese TikTok really is. The company was incorporated in California in 2015, has never operated its app in China, although its sister app Douyin is popular there and has a Singaporean CEO. What evidence is there that TikTok is under the control of Chinese leaders?

In one of this week's most useful takes, Professor Li Shaomin of Old Dominion University written in the Detroit Free Press that the answer to the question of whether ByteDance is an agent of the Chinese state is “complicated”. Li notes that, under Xi Jinping's leadership, the entire country is a giant enterprise, run by the ruling party. He calls this China Inc., a corporatized political structure and a politicized corporate structure in which the Party is ultimately at the top.

Facing tough questions from US lawmakers, TikTok's Singaporean CEO Shou Zi Chew refused to back down. When the boss of TikTok's parent company came under fire from the Chinese government in 2018, it didn't just bow, scratch and grovel. SOURCE: Wikimedia Commons.

In fact, this is a dynamic that has already played out quite dramatically in many cases in China. And one of the best answers to the question of whether and how ByteDance is beholden to Chinese leaders came six years ago when its founder and CEO Zhang Yiming () was forced to issue a painfully abject political apology, which we have translated in full at the CMP. .

This incredibly compliant text, straight from ByteDance leadership, is one of the best tools available today for answering nuanced questions about the loyalties and priorities of TikTok's parent company and the risks it might pose.

Sorry, China Inc.

Posted on the WeChat platform on April 11, 2018, Zhang Yiming's apology was a response to a clearly concerted attack by Chinese media, including state broadcaster CCTV, against Jinri Toutiao, a content creation and aggregation platform. content created by ByteDance and accused of lax content controls. The official media attack was quickly followed by a notice from a state content regulator announcing that Jinri Toutiao and Kuaishou, a live streaming service, would be subject to rectification measures.

The apology was much more than a simple mea culpa to users or regulators. This fit firmly into the dark Chinese tradition of political self-confession, or jiantao () an act of submission to those in power.

In its article on TikTok and the American bill that threatens to be banned, Vox raises the question of the “Chineseness” of the application.

For anyone reading Zhang's apology, it should be painfully clear that this was done under extreme political pressure, brought down from above as a life and death threat against the company's commercial viability. The CEO, an engineer by training, signals that he will align himself by checking all the obligatory ideological boxes, just like the cowardly Party cadres would do.

I sincerely apologize to the regulatory authorities, as well as to our users and colleagues, he begins. Since receiving the notice from the regulatory authorities yesterday, I have been filled with remorse and guilt, completely unable to sleep.

In the confessional text that follows, Zhang tellingly locates the root of the problem in his company's failure to uphold the central political line of the era, the Four Consciousnesses (), which requires an awareness of the from CPC members and all citizens of the Four Fundamentals. principles that essentially amount to obedience to the Party under Xi's leadership. They are the necessity of 1) maintain political integrity, 2) think in general terms (keeping political and national security in mind) 3) support the ruling core (in other words, Xi Jinping), and 4) remain in alignment with the central leadership of the CCP.

Since receiving the notice from the regulatory authorities yesterday, I have been filled with remorse and guilt, completely unable to sleep. ZHANG YIMING, Wechat article from April 2018

In the same passage, Zhang then identifies ByteDance's failure to uphold socialist core values ​​and the company's deviation from public opinion directions. This latter slogan has effectively circumscribed the official policy of media control and its essential role in maintaining the power of the CCP, since the brutal suppression of pro-democracy demonstrators in China on June 4, 1989.

From the beginning, we have placed excessive emphasis on the role of technology, and we have failed to recognize that technology must be led by the socialist core value system, spreading positive energy, meeting the demands of the times and respecting common conventions, writes Zhang.

The shocking case of Zhang Yimings ByteDance apology, coming just 17 months after the company launched TikTok overseas and years before the app became a concern for lawmakers and governments around the world, is l 'one of the clearest illustrations we have of the risks that arise from China's control. obsessed political system.

No one can take seriously the idea that Chinese companies whose products have potentially strategic implications can resist government demands. When things go well, Xi Jinping, as chairman of China Inc., is the only CEO the agency counts.