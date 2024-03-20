Jokowi's response before the announcement of the 2024 election results





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave his response before the announcement of the results of the national recapitulation to the Indonesian KPU. Jokowi said he did not want to comment because currently there are still 2 provinces that have not been counted. Jokowi expressed this during his working visit to West Kalimantan (Kalbar), Wednesday, March 20, 2024. “It's not finished yet, when it's finished, I will just receive a report that there are still two provinces missing,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said that if the two provinces had completed the recapitulation, the KPU would definitely know the final results immediately. “Two are registered, counted, completed, yes, they must be heard at the KPU and cleared by the KPU,” he continued. Previously, it was known that there were 2 provinces that had not carried out a recapitulation, namely Papua and Highland Papua. KPUs from the two provinces are expected to arrive in Jakarta this afternoon. KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari said that if all 38 provinces had completed the national recapitulation, his party would prepare the KPU minutes and decisions. Later, the KPU's decision will summarize all types of elections. Hasyim hopes that his party can immediately complete the determination of the results of the 2024 elections on time, because the final deadline for determining the results of the recapitulation is today, March 20, 2024. “Let us hope that this will be carried out smoothly and on time so that we can still determine the results of the elections at the state or national level in accordance with the deadline set by law, namely within a maximum of 35 days after the day of election and which coincides with the month of March. 2024,” Hashim said.

