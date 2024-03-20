Politics
PM Modi at startup Mahakumbh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at startup Mahakumbh on Wednesday, said India has startups across sectors and people, instead of looking for jobs, are becoming job providers.
“The world sees the capabilities of Indian youth. Trusting in their abilities, we decided to fuel their aspirations. We have transformed people's thinking; instead of being job seekers, young people now want to become job providers,” PM Modi said in his speech.
The space sector, which was once in government hands, now has more than 50 startups, he said. The space sector has recently been opened to private players.
India is now the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.
There are over 1.25 lakh registered startups generating employment for over 12 lakh people. India has over 110 unicorns and startups in the country have filed over 12,000 patents.
Stating that as the country is working on the roadmap for a developed India by 2047, he asserted that this startup Mahakumbh has great importance.
“Over the past few decades, we have seen how India has left its mark in the IT and software sector. We now see that the trend of innovation and start-up culture is continuously growing in India,” PM Modi said.
Mocking opposition political parties, he said many people were trying to launch political startups, but the difference between them and the original startups was the latter's thirst for new ideas.
“A lot of people try to “launch” startups, especially in politics, sometimes repeatedly… The difference between you and them is that you are . You try new ideas after a failed launch,” he said.
Over the past few decades, India has made tremendous progress in the software and IT sector.
“Today the energy and the atmosphere are incredible. As I walked along the (exhibition) stalls and looked at your inventions, I could feel the sense that India's future holds many unicorns and decacorns. To promote startups, India has taken the right decisions at the right time,” PM Modi said.
Upon arrival for the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the exhibition section and also interacted with some of the participants.
Further, PM Modi said the 'Startup India' initiative provides a platform for innovative ideas, connects them to funding sources and launches 'Tinkering Labs' and 'Incubating Labs'.
“All these efforts have helped young people from tier 2 and 3 cities to incubate their ideas. Today, we can proudly say that our startup ecosystem is not limited to megacities. In fact, young people from small towns are the pioneers of revolution in the startup ecosystem,” he added.
Sharing a personal story, he told the gathering how he uses AI to translate his speech into regional languages.
His speech also made mention of India's IPU, which was widely appreciated by world leaders at the G20 summit last summer.
“At the G20 summit, leaders of various countries were stunned by our UPI. UPI has strengthened our efforts towards financial inclusion. This has helped India bridge the rural-urban divide. India has democratized the use of technology. We have moved beyond the ‘haves and have-nots’ debate,” PM Modi said.
UPI is India's fast mobile payment system, which allows customers to make payments instantly, around the clock, using a customer-created Virtual Payment Address (VPA).
The UPI payment system has become extremely popular for retail digital payments in India, and its adoption is increasing at a rapid pace. UPI's share of digital payments in India will reach almost 80% in 2023.
The Indian government has focused on ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India alone; other countries also benefit from it. So far, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, France, UAE and Singapore have partnered with India on emerging fintech and payments solutions.
