Turkey supports peaceful solution to Russia-Ukraine war, official says





ANKARA Turkey has from the start been in favor of a “peaceful and fair” solution to the Russo-Ukrainian war, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said on Tuesday. “We know that ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, both of which are our neighbors and with whom we have relations, is not only in the interests of both countries, but also in the interests of region, Europe and the whole world,” he added. Kurtulmus said during a Muslim fast-breaking or iftar event with ambassadors in the capital Ankara. Kurtulmus said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in close contact with the leaders of both countries and had almost brought the problem to a solution point. “Unfortunately, due to the attitude of some countries, we have moved away from the solution point,” he added. The war between Russia and Ukraine has the potential to become a war between Russia and the entire Western world, Kurtulmus stressed. “God forbid, if the war between Russia and Ukraine does not end peacefully, it is even possible that we will hear the traces of World War III,” he added. Turkey, lauded internationally for its role as sole mediator between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on kyiv and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations. Erdogan has repeatedly stressed his desire to bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey for formal talks aimed at ending the conflict. Kurtulmus also highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, where more than 31,800 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more remain trapped under rubble, facing extreme deprivation. He highlighted global protests against Israel's war on Gaza, revitalizing a sense of global humanity. Calling for an immediate ceasefire, he stressed the need to end Israel's murderous actions for regional stability. Kurtulmus said the rise of new types of warfare, called trade wars or proxy wars, emboldens terrorist organizations, promotes discord among people and leads to the deaths of thousands of innocent people in the Middle East, Africa and Africa. Asia. He stressed that although some countries use terrorist organizations as tools under the guise of “proxy wars” as a card of their foreign policy, Turkey fights against all terrorist groups without any discrimination. *Written by Necva Tastan in Istanbul The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

