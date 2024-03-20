Heading into the Bogor City regional elections, Secretary of State Iriana asked Jokowi to strengthen electability and be diligent in Blusukan





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo's Personal Secretary Sendi Fardiansyah received special messages from President Joko Widodo when he asked for blessings to run in the 2024 Bogor City (Pilkada) regional elections. One of them, the president asked him to be diligent in making the blusukan to greet the public. “For Mr. President, there are actually a lot of messages. In essence, from Mr. President, I was asked to work hard, to go out into the community, to visit,” Sendi said when he was confirmed. Kompas.comWednesday (20/3/2024). “(The president’s) goal is for popularity and electability to be number one by August (2024),” he said. Also read: Benefiting from Jokowi's blessing, Iriana's personal secretary is running in the 2024 Bogor elections Besides President Jokowi, Sendi also received prayers and encouragement from Iriana Jokowi. “The First Lady offers prayers and encouragement and supports the youth to appear,” he said. Sendi also denied the notion that he was only “qualified” to try his luck in the regional elections. Moreover, in the 2024 regional elections, President Jokowi still leads the country's government. According to Sendi, he actually intended to participate in the regional elections from 2020. So he started preparing from 2022. “That's actually what I want to explain. That my desire to move forward was from 2020 and then start moving in 2022. Long before Mas Kaesang entered PSI and Mas Gibran became a candidate for vice-presidency,” Sendi explained. “In 2020, several personalities and my friends saw that Mr. Bima Arya (current mayor of Bogor) had already served two terms. They hope that in the future the mayor of Bogor will be a young person again,” he said. He said it took him two years to reflect on his friends' encouragement. During the preparation, Sendi also met Bima Arya and gained knowledge. “Thank God I met Mr. Bima Arya. I learned a lot from Mr. Bima's experience and knowledge,” he added. Also read: As Bogor regional elections approach, private secretary Iriana Jokowi hopes to support the political parties of the Prabowo-Gibran coalition Previously, Sendi said he was ready to contest the Bogor City Pilkada 2024 competition. According to Sendi, he had directly asked President Joko Widodo for blessing. Then he claimed that Jokowi had given him his blessing to participate in the competition during their meeting at Merdeka Palace on Monday (18/3/2024).

