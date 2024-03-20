President Joko Widodo inaugurates Singkawang Airport in West Kalimantan





Fandi Permanenta President Joko Widodo inaugurated Singkawang Airport, West Kalimantan, Wednesday, March 20, 2024-Doc. Ministry of transportation- SINGKAWANG, DISWAY.ID – Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied by Minister of Transportation (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi and a number of advanced Indonesian ministers inaugurated SINGKAWANG Airport in SINGKAWANG City, West Kalimantan, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Jokowi said Singkawang Airport will be constructed from 2019 to 2023, with a government and business cooperation (KPBU) financing program. ALSO READ: The Ministry of Transport's commitment to increasing security for the return of Eid is what KAI is doing ALSO READ: Ministry of Transport organizes mobility in ferry ports during Eid 2024 holidays With a total budget for the construction of this airport of IDR 427 billion, the detailed APBN is IDR 272 billion and the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) of Singkawang entrepreneurs is IDR 155 billion. “I express my gratitude because if this model can be implemented in many airports or ports, it will accelerate the infrastructure development in our country. People from districts or provinces can participate in their respective regions,” said the President. Singkawang Airport has a runway measuring 2,000 meters (m) x 30 m, which allows it to accommodate large Airbus 320s. On the other hand, the 8,000 m² passenger terminal can accommodate a capacity of up to 335,800 passengers per year. READ ALSO: Due to riots between passengers on a plane, Jetstar flight on the Melbourne-Bali route returns to the original airport READ ALSO: Free reunions 2024 exhausted, here are the explanations from the Ministry of Transport concerning the additional quotas “We hope that this will accelerate the mobility of people, accelerate the mobility of goods, accelerate the mobility of logistics to and from Singkawang and we hope that new economic growth points will emerge,” the president continued. On the same occasion, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi said that the design concept of Singkawang Airport was inspired by three mountains around the airport, namely Mount Raya, Mount Pasi and Mount Poteng. Singkawang has a term in the Hakka language, namely “San Khew Jong”, which etymologically designates a town located in the hills and close to the sea and the estuary. Budi Karya expressed his gratitude to the parties who supported the construction of Singkawang Airport. Check out other news and articles at Google News Source:





