PM Modi: Startup Mahakumbh: PM Modi says India will become the world leader in AI





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth and said the startup ecosystem is flourishing at an unprecedented pace. "Through the Startup India Mission, the government has given a platform to innovative ideas, connected them to funding channels and created incubators in educational institutions," PM Modi said at the third Startup Mahakumbh day at Bharat Mandapam. The Prime Minister pointed out that the government started working on startups at the right time, when the word did not have much meaning in the country.

Read also | Startup Mahakumbh: Deeptech, data and AI take center stage on day two Development roadmap

“The Startup Mahakumbh event, on this scale, gains importance now, when the country is on the development roadmap to 2047. We have seen over the past few decades how India has is making a name in the IT services and software industries. Today, we see the culture of startups and innovation growing in India,” PM Modi said. Discover the stories that interest you —Narendramodi (@narendramodi) On artificial intelligence, the Prime Minister said that India's time has come. “The world now knows that India has the upper hand in AI,” he said. “Now I am also using AI applications to reach out to audiences of different languages ​​in the run-up to elections. I am reaching out to Tamil and Telugu audiences with the help of AI,” PM Modi said . Taking on his political rivals, PM Modi said many politicians launch startups, sometimes more than once. “The only difference between you and them is that you are persistent. If one fails, you launch another startup,” he said. Women-led development

The ecosystem has grown with over 1.25 lakh startups registered in the country and connected with over 12 lakh youth. Startups are creating jobs on a large scale and young founders are turning out to be job creators rather than just job seekers as was the case earlier in the country, he added. He said women led more than 45 per cent of India's startups, which showed how the country's girls were playing an important role in nation building after technological empowerment. India has democratized technology and so the theory of “haves and have-nots” cannot work here. The Rs 1 lakh crore fund announced for research and innovation in the interim budget will help the booming sectors, Modi said.

