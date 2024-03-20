Putin's plans after winning the elections: he will go to China to talk with Xi Jinping, and Erdogan is waiting for him in Turkey

Recently re-elected Russian leader Vladimir Putin said last night that he is considering China for his first foreign trip of his new presidential term, which officially begins around May 7. Also in May, Xi Jinping would come to Europe. Meanwhile, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expecting Putin in Turkey this month, according to News.ro.

Reuters has learned that Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Xi Jinping, which could be the Kremlin leader's first trip abroad during his new presidential term.

Later, Russian news agency TASS reported that during a meeting with parliamentary groups, Communist Party leader Ghennadi Zyuganov asked Putin to choose Beijing for his first foreign trip.

I hope your first visit will be to the East and not the West. Comrade Xi Jinping (President of China) is waiting for your visit, he loves our country very much, Zyuganov was quoted as saying by TASS.

Putin promised him that he would consider this decision.

Of course – no joke – I will take into account what you just said, Putin replied with a smile, according to TASS.

Western governments lined up Monday to condemn Putin's landslide election victory over the weekend as unfair and undemocratic, but China and North Korea, as well as India and Turkey, congratulated the veteran Russian leader. having extended his reign by six years.

Putin, expected in Türkiye

By contrast, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that he would receive Vladimir Putin at the end of this month, after the Russian presidential elections, but did not provide further details. The Kremlin, for its part, had previously said that Putin's visit to Turkey would take place after the Russian elections on March 15-17.

Erdogan had prepared to receive his Russian counterpart on February 9, but he canceled his visit at the last moment.

On Monday, Erdogan called Putin and congratulated him on his election victory, an approach that does not match the line of NATO allies.

Turkey, as a member of NATO, supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, while maintaining cordial relations with Russia and holding regular talks with both parties to the conflict. Ankara has offered military and political support to Ukraine, but opposes sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Istanbul earlier this month and Erdogan offered to host a peace summit between Ukraine and Russia. On Monday, when Erdogan called Putin, the Turkish leader again offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

Xi Jinping merges with Frana

On the other hand, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is, in turn, preparing to tour Europe which will also take him to France, the country which, along with the United States, has most irritated Moscow in recent times.

Reuters sources said Putin's visit to China would most likely take place before Xi's tour of Europe. Putin's trip to China will likely take place in the second half of May, under conditions under which Putin's official inauguration as president would take place around May 7.

But several officials in Paris and Brussels told Politico.eu that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris in early May.

Paris and Beijing will celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, while China wants and rebuilds relations with Europe, damaged by Xi's unlimited partnership with Vladimir Putin, despite the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

Xi's visit to France, planned for months, will be closely watched in Washington and European capitals.

The Xi-Macron meeting in Paris takes place a year after the French president's visit to Beijing and Guangzhou. During this visit, Macron redoubled his efforts in advocating for strategic autonomy. Europe, he said, must reduce its dependence on the United States and avoid getting drawn into a confrontation between China and the United States over Taiwan. He said the big risk Europe faces is that it finds itself drawn into crises that are not its own, which prevents it from doing so and builds its strategic autonomy.

Macron can also be expected to visit China again this year, after pledging in 2018 to visit the country every year.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will in turn visit China in April.

President Emmanuel Macron angered Russia, but also allies, notably Germany, when he said last month that the possibility of European countries sending troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out, with the aim being to defeat Vladimir Putin.

Publisher: BC