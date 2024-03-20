Welfare reform plans have once again gone wrong, say MEPs

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

A new report from MPs warns that the Department of Health and Social Care is failing to provide the leadership needed to build a social care sector sufficient to meet the country's future needs.

Initiatives to support the workforce have so far only been short-term, while a comprehensive, long-term workforce plan is lacking, Commission says public accounts.

Its report, published on Wednesday, said MPs remain unconvinced over whether the department knows whether it is achieving value for money with the extra money allocated to adult social care.

They have criticized disparate funding and short-term announcements which they say hamper the sector's ability to plan for the long term and risk undermining the implementation of the department's 10-year vision for adult social care.

Two years after its long-awaited white paper People at the Heart of Care – a 10-year vision for adult social protection – reform plans have once again gone awry Public Accounts Committee

In 2019, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to solve the social care crisis once and for all.

But the committee noted that the department delayed pricing reform changing how people pay for care from October 2023 to October 2025, and scaled back plans for short-term system reform aimed at improving the wider adult social care system, having in October last year significantly reduced the budget from 1.7 billion to 729 million for 202223 to 202425.

The report says: Two years on from its long-awaited People at the Heart of Care white paper, a 10-year vision of plans to reform adult social care has once again gone awry.

Pricing reform is delayed, system reform has been scaled back and funding from both areas has been diverted, including from areas such as supported housing, to responding to urgent pressures.

At the same time, waiting lists are growing, vacancies exceed 150,000 and local authority finances are under constant pressure.

Among their six recommendations, committee MPs said the department must explain how it ensures funding such as 1.6 billion to help speed up hospital discharges through the Better Care Fund and 1, 1 billion new grants to local authorities through the Market Sustainability and Improvement (MSIF) achieve value for money, particularly in terms of benefits versus costs.

Years of fragmented funding and the lack of a clear roadmap have brought the adult social care sector to its knees. Committee Chair Dame Meg Hillier

He also urged the department to set out what it is doing to prepare for the next spending review and make the case for more stable funding, as well as what it can do to give local authorities greater certainty over the financing to enable them to plan financing. longer term.

MPs said local authorities currently have to plan and implement adult social care services against a backdrop of fragmented and uncertain funding.

The committee said the ministry had still not produced a convincing plan to address chronic staff shortages (in social services) in the long term and asked that it spell out how it would lead the sector to identify and to meet labor challenges.

MPs said they welcomed previously announced plans to professionalise the workforce, but these failed to provide leadership on pay and ensure parity of esteem with equivalent roles in the NHS.

MPs accused the department of having no roadmap to achieve its 10-year vision for adult social care, nor any targets or milestones beyond 2025.

He said a roadmap needs to be drawn up, bringing together all its reform activities (system reform and fee reform), as well as risks related to achieving key performance indicators, and that it should publish Semi-annual updates on schedule and budget progress.

Calling on the department to bring together its performance and inspection data relating to adult social care, MPs said they remained concerned about the under-representation of adult social care in systems dominated by health and that 'They were deeply skeptical about the feasibility of integrating health and care when funded so differently.

Committee chair Dame Meg Hillier said: Although an NHS-style workforce strategy for social care may not be feasible, the DHSC (Department of Health and Social Care) must define how it will provide leadership across the sector to identify and resolve workforce challenges.

While we welcome the increased funding, we are concerned that it will do little to address the key challenges facing the sector in the absence of a well-funded multi-year strategy.

A 10-year vision is all well and good, but it alone is not enough to bring about the fundamental changes this sector so desperately needs.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said it strongly supported the call for financial support and long-term certainty, as it described the sector as being in a precarious position, with overstretched budgets, d Significant unmet and under-met needs and persistent instability within the sector. supplier market.

Health think tank Nuffield Trust said the committee had delivered a scathing judgment on the government's progress and backed the call for the department to clarify how it intends to make changes.

Care England, which represents providers, said this month's spring budget had made it clear that adult social care was not at the top of the government's agenda and added that the gauntlet had been thrown down by this report.

Its chief executive, Professor Martin Green, said: “We need accountability and accountability to meet the challenge.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, suggested that rather than painting too bleak a picture, the Public Accounts Committee report perhaps underestimates the challenges faced by older people in need. of care and those whose role is to order and provide it.

A DHSC spokesperson said: “We are committed to reforming adult social care and have invested up to £8.6 billion more over two years to respond to the pressures facing the sector, increase the workforce work and improve hospital discharges.

The report rightly recognizes the progress being made to boost career progression and training for carers to improve retention, including through a new accredited qualification.

To advance our vision of reform, we are also investing up to 700 million in a major transformation of the adult social care system, which includes investing in technology and adapting people's homes to enable them to live independently.