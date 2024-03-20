Politics
President Joko Widodo inaugurates Singkawang Airport
President Joko Widodo accompanied by the Minister of Transportation, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises and Minister of PUPR as well as the Governor of West Kalimantan and the Mayor of Singkawang inaugurated Singkawang Airport today. (photo by West Kalimantan Provincial Government, Adpim Public Relations).
Singkawang, reportasenews.com – People in West Kalimantan, especially those in Singkawang, should now be proud. Where today they will have the airport they have dreamed of for a long time, finally inaugurated directly by the Indonesian number one, President Joko Widodo, Wednesday morning (20/3/2024).
The airport, which was built from 2019 to 2023, is located in Pangmilang Village, Singkawang City, West Kalimantan Province. A new airport that marks a new era of connectivity and progress for West Kalimantan.
Acting Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi welcomed the head of state. West Kalimantan Governor Harisson, Pangdam XII/Tanjungpura TNI Major General Iwan Setiawan, West Kalimantan Regional Police Chief, Inspector General Pol. Pipit Rismanto, Danlanud Harry Hadisoemantri, Lieutenant Colonel Pnb. Dion Aridito, as well as acting. Mayor of Singkawang Sumastro.
Tying Kalimantan beads and wearing a tanjak (i.e. head covering) as a sign of welcome to President Joko Widodo. The President's arrival was accompanied by Tidayu dance and lion dance performed by the sons and daughters of the West Kalimantan region.
This inauguration marks a historic milestone for Singkawang City and West Kalimantan, and is also the culmination of development that began in 2019 and marks a new chapter in affordability and economic opportunities for the region.
Singkawang Airport is not only an airport, but also a symbol of connectivity and progress for West Kalimantan. This airport will open new access points, facilitate the mobility of people and goods and encourage economic growth in Singkawang and its surrounding areas. President Jokowi said in his speech.
The airport is equipped with various modern facilities to ensure the comfort and safety of passengers. This airport has a runway of 1400 mx 30 m, a taxiway of 200 mx 18 m, an apron of 100 mx 50 m and a cargo terminal of 312 square meters ready to serve flights and logistics.
Apart from this, there is a large passenger terminal, which is 8,000 square meters. This airport also plans to extend the runway to 2,000 meters, to accommodate larger aircraft and increase passenger capacity in the future.
President Jokowi also appreciated Singkawang businessman Agung Sedayu Group Director Sugianto Kusuma (Aguan) who participated in the construction of Singkawang Airport.
“Thank you, Mr. Aguan and all the original entrepreneurs of Singkawang, who were very involved in the construction of this airport. I hope that Singkawang Airport can be put to the best use by the community to improve connectivity, encourage economy and improve community well-being,” he said.
Singkawang Airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility to Singkawang and West Kalimantan.
Singkawang Town itself is famous for its unique Chinese culture and various interesting festivals, such as the Cap Go Meh Festival and the Culinary Festival. This will encourage the growth of tourism, trade and investment in the region. This airport will also open up new employment opportunities and improve the well-being of the community.
At the same place, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya said that the construction of this airport would facilitate access and connectivity.
We hope that more tourists will come to Singkawang and enjoy its natural beauty, culture and culinary delights. This airport is also expected to encourage local economic growth, create employment opportunities and improve community well-being. said Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi.
The construction of Singkawang Airport, in addition to facilitating access, also facilitates the mobility of people and goods, while encouraging national economic growth.
At the same place, the Acting Governor of West Kalimantan appreciated the attention and cooperation of all parties, which resulted in the successful construction of an airport that is the pride of the residents of this city of 1000 temples.
Thanks to Mr. Joko Widodo. Hopefully, the inauguration of Singkawang Airport can accelerate and make progress in development, especially for Singkawang and West Kalimantan in general. The more numerous and high-quality infrastructure is built, the better the accessibility and connectivity between regions. “Hopefully, West Kalimantan’s economic growth and development will accelerate,” Harisson said.
The inauguration of Singkawang Airport is part of a national strategic project to improve connectivity in Indonesia. It is also proof of the government's commitment to building equitable infrastructure and increasing connectivity across Indonesia. It is hoped that this airport can become a new gateway for West Kalimantan and bring progress to its people. (team)
