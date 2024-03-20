Imran Khan asks SC to form judicial commission on February 8 elections





PTI founder Imran Khan is seen at the Supreme Court premises. AFP/File

Imran Khan, imprisoned founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday demanding the formation of a judicial commission to probe the February 8 general elections.

Khan, who is still behind bars in Adiala jail since August last year following his conviction in several cases, alleged “rigging” and filed a plea in the apex court following “manipulation and fraud in election results.

Filed by senior advocate Hamid Khan on behalf of the incarcerated politician, the plea asked the SC to form a judicial commission comprising sitting judges of the SC having no bias against anyone to “investigate, audit and review the manner and process of the general elections of February 8, 2024 and the developments that took place subsequently in the compilation of false and fraudulent results transforming winners into losers and losers into winners.

Khan, in his plea, prayed that “all acts consequential to the formation of governments at the federal and Punjab levels be immediately stayed” until the outcome of the judicial commission's inquiry is made public.

“It is also prayed that whatever needs to be done in the best interest of the nation, its electoral mandate and its constitutional regime may be ordered, including such orders, directions and relief as may be required,” the plea added.

The government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (ECP), the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have all been named as respondents in the advocacy.

According to the petition, the general elections were “openly rigged” and their results “manipulated”.

“Persons who have been elected and re-elected to the assemblies betray the public trust by exercising state authority in a fraudulent manner,” the text adds.

The plea further states that the country's Constitution imposes a heavy duty on the ECP to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in Pakistan, but the polls were “massively rigged” and “manipulated with the help of the directors of the poll (RO) appointed by the electoral office. authority with the participation even of security facilities.

“It failed to discharge its functions as laid down in Articles 218, 219 and related provisions of the Constitution as the elections held on February 8, 2024 were massively rigged through the returning officers (ROs) appointed by respondent No. 2 and with all care. “The governments taking part in this fraud on the electorate,” the petition adds.

It is worth noting that since Pakistan's general elections were held, several political parties as well as independent candidates have raised questions about the transparency of the voting process, which took place across the country last month.

Many demonstrations and rallies were led by political parties and politicians who were dissatisfied with the results, calling them “rigged” and manipulated” by the institutions then in place as well as the electorate.

