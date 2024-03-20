Conservatives Could End Sadiq Khan's Bad Government, But They Aren't Even Trying

The fatalistic gloom that has descended on conservatives over the past year was pierced last July by a bright light. They retained Uxbridge and South Ruislip in by-elections against all other voting trends. This was a seat Labor was expected to win easily. He was released by Boris Johnson after his resignation to avoid parliamentary proceedings being brought against him for allegedly misleading the House of Commons about Number 10's pandemic parties.

Mr Johnson faced a period of suspension that could have led to a recall by-election, in which he decided not to stand, presumably fearing defeat. In the event, the seat was recaptured by the Conservatives with 45 percent of the vote, down from their general election which had nonetheless shown victory, an unexpected resilience against the seemingly inexorable tide flowing against them.

Why did they retain this constituency when a backlash against Mr Johnson and a Conservative government 20 points behind in the polls was expected? In two further by-elections on the same day, the Conservatives lost Somerton and Frome to the Liberal Democrats while Labor won the seats of Selby and Ainsty in North Yorkshire, both with huge swings.

But Uxbridge remained blue for one simple reason: Sadiq Khan. In particular, the Mayor of London's decision to extend the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) across the capital has infuriated voters in the outer boroughs. I was one of them, forced to swap my diesel car for an Ulez-compliant model or face a daily charge of 12.50 every time I got behind the wheel.

Thousands of tradesmen and women who rely on their van to earn a living but can't afford to buy a new one are now thought to be simply adding the cost to their bills. In the first month, Ulez sanctions in the newly affected boroughs brought in 24 million, which probably helped support the staggering cost of salaries for the London bureaucracy.

Figures revealed this week show the town hall employs 1,100 people on salaries of 100,000 or more. More than 700 people work for Transport for London, which is hardly synonymous with efficiency. The number of people earning six-figure salaries in the mayor's office of policing and crime has increased from 80 to 301 in the past five years as the streets have become more dangerous. The mayor received 171,587 in 2022-2023, 21,000 more than four years earlier, and more than the Prime Minister.

London is a microcosm for the rest of the country. If you want to see how Sir Keir Starmer will run Britain, look to the capital. And if you want to see how he can be beaten, look to Uxbridge. If Mr Khan could be ousted, it could bring an end to Labour's seemingly unstoppable quest for power.

The Conservatives are approaching the May 2 local elections with apprehension, expecting to be beaten, as they might be. This will spark a new internecine war, with further unnecessary speculation about Rishi Sunak's future, as if getting rid of the leader once again will help matters.

But a win in London just might be it. It may be iconic, but such things can change the political climate. A classic example is that of May 1990, when the Conservative Party, trailing by 15 points in the polls, lost hundreds of seats in local elections held following the poll tax.

The narrative of the evening was astutely told by Conservative Party chairman Kenneth Baker, who used Tory victories at Westminster and Wandsworth to hail a major triumph and distract from the party's national woes. This, however, did not prevent Mrs Thatcher from being ousted later that year.

So the big question is: why don't the Tories throw the kitchen sink at London in a bid to wrest it away from Labour? Their apparent torpor is symptomatic of a broader malaise, a lack of ambition, vision and outdated political sense.

Mr Khan may be well ahead in the polls but, unlike Labor nationally, he has been in power and his record can be tested and found wanting. Plus, you only have to look back to 2017 to see how a seemingly unassailable lead can evaporate over the course of a campaign. Theresa May went into the general election with around 20% ahead of Labour, but was nearly overtaken by Jeremy Corbyn and lost her overall majority.

Some analysts fear the same thing could happen to Mr Khan. An evaluation in the left tendency New Statesman The magazine reported this week that the mayor and his team privately feared the election would be much closer than expected. Incumbent leaders are always plagued by doubts, but when they try to run for a third term, as is the case with Mr. Khan, the uncertainty grows.

It's more problematic this year because the voting system has changed. Instead of using the supplementary vote, whereby the anti-conservative Liberal Democrats and Greens can switch to Mr Khan after backing their own candidate, the election will be held on a first-past-the-post basis. In the last mayoral election, Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey came within 5 per cent of Mr Khan in the first round, despite being virtually disowned by his party.

Mandatory identification at the polling station also worries the Labor camp, which fears that young and ethnic minority voters expected to support Mr Khan will be excluded, costing them 5% of support. Apathy and complacency are also seen as a threat internally, but, oddly, this is not the only policy that we know will hurt Khan Ulez's campaign. Sir Keir praised Ulez at the mayoral campaign launch this week, apparently unaware of his unpopularity.

Clearly, the Khan camp is far from confident and, if even Labor believes their man is beatable, the Tories should push their candidate Susan Hall with all their might. But the truth is they need someone more well-known and yet no high-ranking conservative was willing to put their name forward.

Certainly four, or even eight years as Mayor of London would be preferable to leading a Conservative party in opposition and, as Boris discovered, it can provide a platform to bigger things . Moreover, a victory in London could even give the party a boost nationally.

So, who has a high profile, a financial war chest, who is constantly talked about and who could bring down Mr Khan? Step forward Penny Mordaunt. Nominations close next Wednesday, so she has to move forward.