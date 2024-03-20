NATO expansion and the balance of political power in the Middle East





Erdogan and negotiations to obtain regional gains It is no secret that the accession of any new country to NATO requires consensus Member States, as indicated in Article five of the NATO Charter. This collective responsibility of NATO countries for the security of new members' territories upon accession gives each member, including Turkey, the power to exercise a veto that can influence, delay or impose specific conditions for the accession of any country. Turkey exercised this right by opposing the potential entry of Finland and Sweden into the alliance following their apps in May 2022. Early speculation linked Erdogan's decision to his friendly relations with the Kremlin, a link maintained even in the aftermath of the conflict in Ukraine. Some premature analyzes suggested Erdogan's approach strategic use of security arguments to align with Putin, hindering NATO expansion, apparently motivated by specific economic interests shared between Russia and Turkey. However, developments quickly revealed that Erdogan's main goal was not to prevent Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, but rather to negotiate favorable terms with both countries and with its Western NATO partners. Once these negotiations resulted in the desired gains, Turkey approved Finland's agreement. accession in March 2023, followed by approval of Sweden's candidacy in January 2024. Erdogan strategically brandished the NATO card to put pressure on the Kurdistan Workers' Party, seen by Turkish authorities as the main force behind the Syrian Democratic Forces. In exchange for his approval of NATO membership, Erdogan research specific measures from Finland and Sweden to ensure a ban on arms exports to the Syrian Democratic Forces. He also demanded restrictions on activities considered to be affiliated with “terrorist organizations”, referring in particular to the movements of Kurdish separatist militants on their territories. Based on the Turkish conditions, the three countries (Turkey, Finland and Sweden) established a tripartite framework to oversee the implementation of these conditions and obtain Ankara's approval of the two membership applications. In compliance, Sweden was constrained to establish a mechanism to transfer wanted security personnel to the Turkish authorities upon the revelation of incriminating evidence, as well as to adopt legislation And constitutional amendments expanding counterterrorism mechanisms to meet Ankara's standards. Likewise, Finland cooperated in the extradition of wanted security personnel to Ankara and engaged to prevent the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party on its soil, extending to affiliated organizations and individuals involved in fundraising, supporter mobilization and propaganda. Finland's quicker adherence to Erdogan's demands, due to fewer constitutional or legal obstacles, explains Turkey's quicker approval of Finland's NATO membership application.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fanack.com/politics/features-insights/natos-expansion-and-the-middle-easts-political-balance-of-power~267139/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

