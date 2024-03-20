Startup Mahakumbh 2024: PM Modi pledges to make India the world's third largest economy in his third term





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses startup Mahakumbh at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. | Photo credit: PTI

On March 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying some political players need to be launched repeatedly, unlike startups which move to other avenues in case a business doesn't work out . Without naming anyone, Mr. Modi, while speaking at Startup Mahakumbh in New Delhi, said that many people are starting startups, while the number is much more about politics. Some have to be launched multiple times, he said. PM Modi inspects Startup Mahakumbh exhibition at Bharat Mandapam The startup ecosystem is and moves to a new one if a particular startup doesn't launch, he said, comparing them to those in politics. Mr Modi exuded confidence of returning to power for a third consecutive term and presenting a comprehensive budget for the financial year starting April 1, 2024. Businesses, in normal times, postpone big events until after the elections, but the big gathering of start-up entrepreneurs and people associated with this ecosystem during the three-day Mahakumbh, a few days after the elections were announced general, is a sign of things to come. he said. You know what is going to happen in the next five years, he said, referring to the continuity of governance under his leadership after the general elections from April 19 to June 4. From less than 100 startups in 2014, India now has 1.25 lakh registered startups, and 12 lakh young people are directly associated with them, he said. India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world today…We have over 100 unicorns, he said. Indian startups have filed more than 12,000 patents, he said, but added that many of them still have not understood the importance of filing patents. Mr. Modi urged entrepreneurs and innovators to file patents, given the rapid pace at which the world is changing. Mr. Modi said there was a time when education meant getting a job, and a government job meant getting a person settled down. That mindset has changed, he said, citing the startup revolution that has swept the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal arrive to inaugurate startup Mahakumbh at the Bharat Mandapam. | Photo credit: PTI Previously, innovators with ideas worried about financing, and it was believed that those with financing could do business. Startup (culture) has broken this mindset and psychology…this is how revolutions happen…Young people have chosen to become job creators rather than job seekers, a Mr. Modi said. Supported by initiatives like Startup India and Standup India, the youth of the country have proven their mettle, he said. Mr. Modi said his efforts have always been about unlocking and unleashing the potential of a sector, unlike past practices where the government's approach was to hold back. Today, Indian startups are doing good work in areas like space. Already, our startups are launching space shuttles in such a short time, he added.

