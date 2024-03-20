Imran Khan on national team call-up





India head coach Igor Stimac has called Jamshedpur FC midfielder Imran Khan as one of the two debutants for his team in the upcoming second round matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 preliminary joint qualifier against Afghanistan, home and away.

After what was the most successful season for him in the Indian Super League (ISL), he was rightly rewarded with his call-up to the senior team.

Representing the national team is the dream of every footballer when they start playing the sport as a child. But to get to the end, they must overcome all the obstacles in their way. To achieve this, they must overcome many obstacles, and this was also the case for Khan.

My brother called me and told me I was selected for the national team. I was really surprised. I asked him, “Are you serious?” I thought it was a dream. I was so ecstatic. I had dreamed of this moment for a long time, for so many years. As a child, I always wanted to wear the Indian jersey. I was really happy. I couldn't explain in words what I felt at that moment, Khan said in an interaction with AIFF.com.

Born and brought up in Kairang Mayai Leikai village in Imphal East district of Manipur, football is the favorite sport of the people of this place.

“Football is a culture there. Kids are still playing on every street corner,” he said.

Although sports were easily accessible to Khan, choosing football as a hobby was never easy for him as he had to support his mother from a young age. However, his love for the sport and, of course, his mother's support eventually led him to take up football.

My mother sold vegetables on the street. We didn't even have a cart. She sold them sitting on the floor. I was about 13 at that time and I always went with him to help him. That's how we made our living. Next to this place, there was a small field where children were playing. My mother asked me if I wanted to join them, and that's how my friendship with the ball began, said the winger.

The meaning of football has always been simple for Khan, and his humble nature has brought him to where he is now.

Even this season with Jamshedpur FC, he has been one of the most reliable players, contributing in all areas. Khan has been instrumental in their revival this season. He is currently enjoying his most successful season in the ISL in terms of personal achievements, having scored two goals and provided as many assists in the 16 matches he has played so far.

The light-footed footballer has been seen playing multiple positions depending on his team's needs and has managed to do so. Khan also created the most number of scoring chances (26) for his team.

When I was a child, I always loved playing with the ball at my feet. I didn't have any favorite positions or anything like that. I just wanted to have the ball all the time. As far as what I need to improve on, I need to be better without the ball. Football is a team game and I try my best to improve in all aspects and help my teammates, shared Khan.

The 57-year-old midfielder now aims to replicate his club form in the national team and help his country qualify for the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a feat India are aiming to achieve for the first time in its history. Khan, who is currently preparing with the national team for their upcoming away match against Afghanistan in Saudi Arabia, shared his experience so far and discussed the opportunity to represent the country on the international stage .

It's a great feeling to be part of this family. It's a dream come true and I'm really happy. The coach and teammates really support me. I have already played with many of them in different clubs. Every moment is fantastic with the national team. Then I want to make my debut. But above all I want to win. These are really important matches for us in the World Cup qualifiers,” he said.

The 29-year-old also spoke about his aim to not only score for the national team but also help the Indian captain, who has been his inspiration throughout his life.

Yes, I want to score my first goal, but I really want to help Sunil Bhai, Khan said.

