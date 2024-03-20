Politics
IntelBrief: Implications of Sino-Russian cooperation on censorship and disinformation
Intellectual Briefing / IntelBrief: Implications of Sino-Russian cooperation on censorship and disinformation
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Bottom line up front:
- Alignment between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Russian Federation has deepened under the leadership of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, respectively.
- The methods and tactics of Internet censorship and regulation in Russia have evolved over the past decade to more closely simulate aspects of China's famous Great Wall of Fire.
- China appears to have studied the Russian disinformation playbook and adopted specific tactics, techniques and procedures to denigrate the United States and shape the global information environment in favor of Beijing.
- As AI-driven disinformation campaigns become more widespread, their scale and sophistication not only threaten democratic elections but may also have significant implications for shaping narratives favoring Beijing or Moscow in conflict zones or in key areas of interest to the United States and its allies.
Alignment between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Russian Federation has deepened under the leadership of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, respectively. In 2022, just days before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Xi and Putin announced a no-holds-barred partnership between the two countries covering economic, communications, military, sanctions evasion and energy cooperation. A growing part of the cooperation between Beijing and Moscow appears to occur in Internet censorship and disinformation campaigns, where each learns from the others' tactics, techniques, and procedures to adapt to their own independent strategies and goals. Starting in 2017, representatives of the main internet regulators in China and Russia, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and Roskomnadzor, held several meetings in which they compared notes on issues related to control and Internet regulation, as well as what harmful content was produced abroad and how it was produced. use the Internet to build a positive image, both nationally and internationally. Recent years have illustrated how Russia has more forcefully and successfully deployed internet censorship tactics than China has historically used. At the same time, Beijing has taken a cue from Russia's disinformation playbook and applied it to its goals of shaping the global information environment in ways favorable to China.
The methods and tactics of Internet censorship and regulation in Russia have evolved over the past decade to more closely simulate aspects of China's famous Great Wall of Fire. A decade ago, Russia took a relatively open approach, instead using disinformation and propaganda on sensitive issues aimed at its population to stoke distrust and confusion and push people to seek information from the media and information sources managed by the state. After the 2018 Russian presidential election, which saw Putin's victory, unsurprisingly, laws and tactics aimed at tightening control of the internet became widespread, with the government banning certain websites and apps, threatening legal action against those independent bloggers and journalists, imposing restrictions on virtual activities. private networks (VPN), and often slowing down Internet traffic to the point that access to information deemed sensitive or harmful became virtually impossible. In meetings dating back several years, Russian officials have specifically asked their Chinese counterparts for practical advice on disrupting VPNs and cracking down on encrypted internet traffic and messaging platforms. It seems that some of this know-how is now being applied in Russia. In 2019, the controversial Sovereign Internet Law came into effect, allowing the Kremlin to exert more control over the Internet, including routing web traffic through state-controlled infrastructure. Since Putin launched war against Ukraine in 2022, Russian laws and implementation of internet regulations have become even more restrictive and technically sophisticated, closely resembling some Chinese methods. Over the past two years, and particularly in light of the death of Alexei Navalny and the recent Russian presidential election, Moscow has disrupted VPNs and even blocked access to messaging apps like Telegram across an entire region in times of political instability or for fear of protests illustrating technical problems. sophistication and close cooperation with the country's Internet and telecommunications providers.
At the same time, the PRC appears to have closely studied the Russian disinformation playbook and adopted specific tactics, techniques and procedures to meet its goals of denigrating the United States and shaping the global information environment by favor of Beijing. Since 2020, the PRC has shifted some of its disinformation campaigns targeting citizens of other countries, moving from focusing exclusively on positive messages about Beijing to deploying more insidious narratives and conspiracy theories to stoke confusion and mistrust. During last year's Hawaii wildfires, a large-scale social media network, likely supported/aligned with the PRC, spread conspiracy theories aimed at blaming the U.S. Department of Defense for causing the fires due to testing of a secret weapons system. The disinformation campaign, which spanned multiple social media platforms, also made use of AI-generated images. Beijing has also amplified disinformation speeches of Russian origin, linked for example to allegations of secret American biological laboratories in Ukraine. Beijing's disinformation efforts were visible in the run-up to Taiwan's general election in January, using publicly available information for political disruption, something Russia also did in Ukraine's war for stoking fear regarding the security situation on the island and amplifying the situation. distrust of the elected government, trustworthiness, and willingness of the United States to come to Taiwan's aid.
The alignment of China and Russia in the areas of censorship and disinformation has far-reaching implications for the global security landscape. While Beijing and Moscow seek opportunities for cooperation and learning in these spaces, primarily to safeguard regime stability in their respective countries, efforts to shape the global information space in favor of authoritarian states should not not be underestimated. Especially as AI-driven disinformation campaigns become more widespread, the scale and sophistication of the campaigns not only threaten democratic elections but may also have significant implications for shaping narratives in favor of Beijing or Moscow in conflict zones or in key areas of interest to the United States and its allies. While there are obvious historical limitations and distrust between Russia and China, aligning against the United States to safeguard harmful discourse at home while shaping discourse abroad in favor of authoritarian norms constitutes a clear challenge to the US-led system. During the Lunar New Year call between Putin and Xi, which took place a month ago, Xi reportedly said the two countries should continue close strategic communication to defend their sovereignty and security and oppose any external interference in their internal affairs.
|
Sources
2/ https://thesoufancenter.org/intelbrief-2024-march-20/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Thousands of free activities set up this Easter for children who receive free school meals
- IntelBrief: Implications of Sino-Russian cooperation on censorship and disinformation
- Exclusive interview! When the story is the hero; screenwriter Biplab Goswami on Aamir Khan and Kiran Raos Laapataa Ladies
- Aryna Sabalenka: Tennis stars voice support for world number 2 after death of friend Konstantin Koltsov
- Usher in spring with these morale-boosting dresses
- Goldman Sachs Chief Economist: AI 'will destroy jobs in some fields'
- There are plenty of comedies in the metro area this weekend – Macomb Daily
- Imran Khan on national team call-up
- Startup Mahakumbh 2024: PM Modi pledges to make India the world's third largest economy in his third term
- NATO expansion and the balance of political power in the Middle East
- Conservatives Could End Sadiq Khan's Bad Government, But They Aren't Even Trying
- Bad owners could be forced to sell clubs by England's new football regulator | Football politics