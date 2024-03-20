Intellectual Briefing / IntelBrief: Implications of Sino-Russian cooperation on censorship and disinformation

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Bottom line up front: Alignment between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Russian Federation has deepened under the leadership of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, respectively.

The methods and tactics of Internet censorship and regulation in Russia have evolved over the past decade to more closely simulate aspects of China's famous Great Wall of Fire.

China appears to have studied the Russian disinformation playbook and adopted specific tactics, techniques and procedures to denigrate the United States and shape the global information environment in favor of Beijing.

As AI-driven disinformation campaigns become more widespread, their scale and sophistication not only threaten democratic elections but may also have significant implications for shaping narratives favoring Beijing or Moscow in conflict zones or in key areas of interest to the United States and its allies.

Alignment between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Russian Federation has deepened under the leadership of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, respectively. In 2022, just days before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Xi and Putin announced a no-holds-barred partnership between the two countries covering economic, communications, military, sanctions evasion and energy cooperation. A growing part of the cooperation between Beijing and Moscow appears to occur in Internet censorship and disinformation campaigns, where each learns from the others' tactics, techniques, and procedures to adapt to their own independent strategies and goals. Starting in 2017, representatives of the main internet regulators in China and Russia, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and Roskomnadzor, held several meetings in which they compared notes on issues related to control and Internet regulation, as well as what harmful content was produced abroad and how it was produced. use the Internet to build a positive image, both nationally and internationally. Recent years have illustrated how Russia has more forcefully and successfully deployed internet censorship tactics than China has historically used. At the same time, Beijing has taken a cue from Russia's disinformation playbook and applied it to its goals of shaping the global information environment in ways favorable to China.

The methods and tactics of Internet censorship and regulation in Russia have evolved over the past decade to more closely simulate aspects of China's famous Great Wall of Fire. A decade ago, Russia took a relatively open approach, instead using disinformation and propaganda on sensitive issues aimed at its population to stoke distrust and confusion and push people to seek information from the media and information sources managed by the state. After the 2018 Russian presidential election, which saw Putin's victory, unsurprisingly, laws and tactics aimed at tightening control of the internet became widespread, with the government banning certain websites and apps, threatening legal action against those independent bloggers and journalists, imposing restrictions on virtual activities. private networks (VPN), and often slowing down Internet traffic to the point that access to information deemed sensitive or harmful became virtually impossible. In meetings dating back several years, Russian officials have specifically asked their Chinese counterparts for practical advice on disrupting VPNs and cracking down on encrypted internet traffic and messaging platforms. It seems that some of this know-how is now being applied in Russia. In 2019, the controversial Sovereign Internet Law came into effect, allowing the Kremlin to exert more control over the Internet, including routing web traffic through state-controlled infrastructure. Since Putin launched war against Ukraine in 2022, Russian laws and implementation of internet regulations have become even more restrictive and technically sophisticated, closely resembling some Chinese methods. Over the past two years, and particularly in light of the death of Alexei Navalny and the recent Russian presidential election, Moscow has disrupted VPNs and even blocked access to messaging apps like Telegram across an entire region in times of political instability or for fear of protests illustrating technical problems. sophistication and close cooperation with the country's Internet and telecommunications providers.

At the same time, the PRC appears to have closely studied the Russian disinformation playbook and adopted specific tactics, techniques and procedures to meet its goals of denigrating the United States and shaping the global information environment by favor of Beijing. Since 2020, the PRC has shifted some of its disinformation campaigns targeting citizens of other countries, moving from focusing exclusively on positive messages about Beijing to deploying more insidious narratives and conspiracy theories to stoke confusion and mistrust. During last year's Hawaii wildfires, a large-scale social media network, likely supported/aligned with the PRC, spread conspiracy theories aimed at blaming the U.S. Department of Defense for causing the fires due to testing of a secret weapons system. The disinformation campaign, which spanned multiple social media platforms, also made use of AI-generated images. Beijing has also amplified disinformation speeches of Russian origin, linked for example to allegations of secret American biological laboratories in Ukraine. Beijing's disinformation efforts were visible in the run-up to Taiwan's general election in January, using publicly available information for political disruption, something Russia also did in Ukraine's war for stoking fear regarding the security situation on the island and amplifying the situation. distrust of the elected government, trustworthiness, and willingness of the United States to come to Taiwan's aid.

The alignment of China and Russia in the areas of censorship and disinformation has far-reaching implications for the global security landscape. While Beijing and Moscow seek opportunities for cooperation and learning in these spaces, primarily to safeguard regime stability in their respective countries, efforts to shape the global information space in favor of authoritarian states should not not be underestimated. Especially as AI-driven disinformation campaigns become more widespread, the scale and sophistication of the campaigns not only threaten democratic elections but may also have significant implications for shaping narratives in favor of Beijing or Moscow in conflict zones or in key areas of interest to the United States and its allies. While there are obvious historical limitations and distrust between Russia and China, aligning against the United States to safeguard harmful discourse at home while shaping discourse abroad in favor of authoritarian norms constitutes a clear challenge to the US-led system. During the Lunar New Year call between Putin and Xi, which took place a month ago, Xi reportedly said the two countries should continue close strategic communication to defend their sovereignty and security and oppose any external interference in their internal affairs.