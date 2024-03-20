Azfar and Mani explain why they stopped supporting Imran Khan





The iconic Azfar Mani Show has long been a staple of the Pakistani media landscape, dating back to the early days of FM radio before transitioning smoothly to television and now finding a new home on digital platforms.

Azfar and Mani, the dynamic duo behind the show, recently sat down with Independent Urdu to share insight into their journey and aspirations for the future of their beloved program, persevering despite bans and other obstacles.

The revival of the show came as a surprise to many, but for Azfar and Mani, it was a spontaneous decision born out of their mutual availability and a shared passion for interacting with their audience. When asked why they started the series, Mani joked, “That's a pretty deep question.”

He continued: “We tried several times, but we lost courage along the way. The reasons are not how many views we get or don't get. We can't rely on that. But we are starting to do something else. Azfar starts directing, I start a film. Now we had a lot of time and decided to go for it.” Azfar added: “The original show was not planned. New radio shows were starting and (Mani) was in talks with them. He asked if we should do a night show.”

According to Mani, “pehle show se game ban gayi thi (we were set from the first show).” The decision to revive the series was equally impromptu. During another interview, the idea was floated, and Azfar and Mani took the opportunity to restart their collaboration. They decided to talk about a subject that bothered them both and seemed to pierce their hearts. This show ended up being about the country's former prime minister, Imran Khan.

Imran's transformation from a revered cricketing icon to a polarizing political figure has provided fertile ground for discussion. Mani, who was associated with Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for almost a decade, shared his personal journey of disillusionment and eventual departure from the party. “We were with Imran Khan first. In the middle, when he changed, we changed,” Azfar said. He continued: “And we are the kind of fans who, since childhood, considered him a hero. We explained why we changed.” Mani joked: “I was also with PTI…I was with them for eight to nine years. I took a real beating.”

The duo had conducted interviews, met the former Prime Minister and also visited Bani Gala. When he became prime minister, Azfar remembers thinking about what had or had not been achieved by the former cricket legend. “We were disappointed and disillusioned,” Azfar recalls. The duo insisted they didn't report anyone, but nonetheless received backlash and insults. “Who isn’t mistreated these days?” Mani whispered to Azfar, the latter agreeing. Once Azfar and Mani realized that people were watching them, they decided to continue on the same path.

Talking about his stint with PTI, Mani shared, “In 2011, I actively joined PTI. Elections were going to be held, even though they were delayed. I joined PTI and started doing videos against [Muttahida Qaumi Movement] (MQM), notably against Altaf Hussain. I was that person in Karachi. I used Facebook and got a lot of negative feedback.”

He added that Mustafa Kamal was his friend. “I was very vocal during the 2013 elections,” Mani said. “I remember I did the whole campaign in Karachi. I was there. When he lost, we even joined the protest, including Hira. We even put up a photo. I took Hira everywhere. The poor doesn't even have his own political vision.” The Karachi-centric character then decided in 2017 that Imran was not the right person for the city.

The duo also opened up about transitioning from radio to television, which was a strategic move driven by the show's history of bans and temporary shutdowns. Azfar's leadership role at a local channel provided the perfect opportunity to bring the show to a wider audience. However, much reluctance preceded this decision. Additionally, the show's irreverent content has often sparked controversy, leading to meetings with regulatory authorities. Despite these challenges, Azfar and Mani remained undeterred, seeing these incidents as a testament to the show's impact and relevance.

“One day I said there were so many Chinese people that they looked like ants,” Mani recalled, explaining how many people had misheard his use of the Urdu word for ants. The duo was called by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and had to go to the location. “Traffic police officers were the heads of PEMRA,” Mani said. At another point, they recalled talking about women who attended dances without marrying. They asked women in the same category to call and many did, creating an engaging exchange. Recalling the time when they did a show about people taking bribes, Mani jokingly said, “Bribes should be halal.”

Talking about shows that were not aired, Azfar revealed that it was an interview with Imran. “The tape was 'lost,'” Azfar said. The interview, dating back to around 2008, may have been conducted with both men looking at the politician with respect, given that they were his fans, they recalled.

A digital shift, alongside the material becoming “stale”, ultimately led to the show's closure. Looking to the future, Azfar and Mani highlighted the importance of adapting to the digital landscape. They recognized the freedom offered by digital platforms, allowing greater creativity and flexibility in content creation. Political interviews remain a cornerstone of the show, although they acknowledge the reluctance of some individuals to participate. “Maryam Nawaz, etc. will not give an interview, we know that,” Mani said candidly. “No one from the PML-N will come, we know that too.”

Asked about the possibility of conducting interviews in exchange for money, Mani said an offer had been made. Refusing to name the party, Mani said an “unknown person who was fleeing Karachi” had made a financial offer. The duo pointed out that taking money and interviewing someone would result in them praising the individual, thus defeating the purpose of sharing their own opinions. At the end, leaving a fascinating nugget for his fans, Mani revealed, “Hira and I are doing a drama.” He continued: “After so many years. We finally got there, we just signed it yesterday.”

