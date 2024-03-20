Donald Trump's anti-Semitism is not the way to win over Jewish voters





On Monday, former President Donald Trump accused Jews who vote for Democrats of hating Israel and, to boot, their own religion. Ironically, these comments were made to MAGA ally Sebastian Gorka, a figure with ties to Nazi-linked parties in his native Hungary. Aside from the fact that Trump loves to troll American Jews (7 in 10 of whom didn't vote for him in 2020), it's difficult to understand what he hoped to gain from this latest outburst.

To be sure, even Trump's most unhinged diatribes often display cunning. To read his recent remarks from a strategic rather than a moral perspective is to consider the possibility that Trump is going after that rarest and most peculiar of birds: the American Jewish voter. Another possibility is that, as always, he is trying to divide the groups. For Trump, division is the goal, division is the objective, and division is the strategy.

As for undecided Jews, a phrase that seems like an oxymoron to me as a Jew, it may well be that Trump and his people are feeling post-October. 7 corners to exploit. Maybe they believe some of the 70% of Jews who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 are MAGA curious. These tribesmen, according to this theory, believe that Biden does not support Israel enough.

It is also plausible that Gorka's interview is not aimed at Jews at all, but at Trump's base of white conservative evangelical Christians who share his support for Israel's far-right government. The idea that Jews are evil, fallen, misguided, and in need of salvation is entirely consistent with this evangelical worldview (and evangelicals do not limit this judgment to just 70% of Jews!).

One might also assume that Trump has his eyes on a small, influential group of conservative Jewish lobby groups, PACS and major donors who support Israel's far-right government.

If it turns out that he is actually courting Jewish voters who have recently soured on Biden, then Trump has certainly adopted a strange strategy to win them over. In Trump's mind, it simply takes Trump, a former president who has more than a passing fondness and support from fascist and neo-Nazi groups, to tell these disaffected Jewish voters that they are bad, self-hating Jews. Yeah, that should bring them back!

Add to this the fact that Jews, as voters, play an unnecessary role in presidential elections, and once again it is difficult to discern the reason for Trump's provocations. The states with the largest Jewish populations by percentage (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut, California) are entirely blue. Eliminating a few Jews disappointed by Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in these Democratic enclaves would have no effect on the Electoral College.

If Trump's appeals will have little impact on undecided Jewish voters, and if undecided Jewish voters aren't that important in a presidential election anyway, then what justification can we draw from his remarks? One way to look at it is that the MAGA movement believes it gains ground by sowing division within groups.

Erasing the center, bludgeoning every nuance, trying to force people to choose one side or another based on Trump's favored position that day, that's well-known language in the MAGA playbook. We have seen this cynical and strategic division. used to herd so-called RINOs out of the GOP. It was deployed to suggest that blacks and Latinos who do not support Trump's policies are traitors to their own people.

With American Jews, Trump has astutely identified pre-existing tensions and is trying to exacerbate them to the bitter end.

Before MAGA, there were disagreements among American Jews over who was Jewish and who was not according to Halacha, or traditional Jewish law. Jews often disagreed among themselves on domestic issues ranging from affirmative action to tax policies to whether liberalism or conservatism best served the community's interests.

And of course, they discussed among themselves American foreign policy toward Israel and the settlement issue in particular. Before Trump's arrival, a significant generational divide was becoming evident: young Jews were increasingly critical and exasperated by the Netanyahu government's far-right policies.

However, these disagreements were most often expressed cordially in public, much less in spaces where Jews spoke privately. I repeat, these tensions have always existed in the community. What was missing, of course, was a national political figure stoking as much division as possible. To have a kind head of state, no less publicly calling the majority of American Jews disloyal, hateful, or uninformed, was something completely unprecedented.

In this new situation, Jews can throw themselves at each other on X and the opinion pages, their debates and their kvets for all to see. While I don't think it wins Trump many new votes per se, the tactic of denouncing Jews has a perverse and sinister logic. Exacerbating long-standing divisions within groups is an attempt to conjure up the reality of a broken and angry America that Donald Trump himself has defined. The problem is the division, the fissure that he says only he can repair.

