



A second visit to a foreign company in less than 12 months after Xi's visit to a Display company based in Guangzhou in April which had received investment from South Korean conglomerate LG was presented by Xinhua as a further, clearer statement of growing high-level openness to the world. China's Xi wants scientific research ready for commercialization and distinguishes two provinces Xi's visit was followed on Tuesday by a circular from the State Council, which included new measures aimed at foreign investors and expatriates living in China. The Chinese cabinet announced that it would increase the duration of visas for foreign leaders and experts, as well as their spouses and children, from one year to two years. The National Immigration Administration added Wednesday that it would extend residence permits to five years, or even offer permanent residency if foreigners meet certain criteria. China would also waive re-application requirements if foreign staff working for the same employer change workplaces or pursue higher education. 34h00 Two sessions: China's economic and diplomatic challenges | Speaking article with Yonden Lhatoo Two sessions: China's economic and diplomatic challenges | Speaking article with Yonden Lhatoo The State Council also said it would remove all remaining access restrictions limiting foreign investment in the manufacturing sector, and said it would also launch pilot projects to allow foreign investors to access value-added medical and telecommunications services. It has also pledged to open its financial sector, promising to tackle areas such as data flow and participation in public procurement, which are often criticized by foreign companies. China seeks to ensure economic growth, Beijing says target of around 5 percent this year, while holding back foreign companies as part of Western-led containment efforts. However, China's foreign affairs community has long called for action rather than lip service. This is a specific step forward Former expatriate manager We are pleased to see that the Chinese government continues its efforts to focus on issues of major concern for foreign-invested enterprises, including clearer standards for cross-border data transfers, in favor of a clear definition of “Made in China” and equal treatment for foreign companies in government. and make the visa and residence permit process more efficient, the Shanghai American Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday. The chamber added that it looked forward to seeing more details on how the measures would be implemented and working with ministries to help foreign companies benefit from their rollout. This is a concrete step forward, said a former manager who left Shanghai after his visa expired late last year. The expat, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, also praised Beijing's modest but measurable progress, including easier mobile and credit card payments for foreign visitors. However, these documents from Beijing include many measures, but few are accompanied by concrete details and a long wait will always follow, even if a promise is made, he added. Foreign direct investment in China fell 13.7 percent year-on-year to $163.3 billion last year. But in a sign of improving business activity, industrial production at foreign-invested manufacturers in Hong Kong and Taiwan edged up 6.2 percent in the first two months of the year, outpacing growth of 5.8 percent of state-supported enterprises.

