Labor has selected another celebrity candidate to take on the Conservatives in the general election, turning to a familiar face from Channel 4's hit show Gogglebox. Josh Tapper, who appeared regularly on the TV reaction show from the age of 15, was last night selected to fight Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden in his Hertfordshire seat of Hertsmere. Reacting to his selection, Mr Tapper said he was delighted and honored to have won selection and pledged not to disappoint local Labor members. He optimistically declared: The work to overthrow the Deputy Prime Minister begins now! Mr Downden has a huge majority of 21,313 votes, winning 62.5% of the vote in 2019, so Mr Tapper is unlikely to achieve his goal of unseating the top Conservative party.

However, despite his television fame, he is no novice in politics. After starring in Gogglebox for four years alongside his mother, father and sister, he left the show in 2017 to pursue a career in the civil service. Mr Tapper joined and left Downing Street in 2019. In 2022, he also stood for selection at Chipping Barnett headquarters in north London, saying: Some people may think I'm too young or inexperienced, but I ask you to judge me on my record. The TV star is not the first celebrity candidate to be picked by the Labor Party ahead of the general election. Earlier this month, Blur drummer Dave Rowntree was selected for the Mid Sussex seat, a more winnable seat than Mr Downdens with a Conservative majority of 18,197.

Mr Rowntree told the Mirror he hoped to reignite the wave of Cool Britannia support that Tony Blair enjoyed during his first term. He said: I didn't really like the name Cool Britannia and I didn't go to parties, but I was very happy to experience that time. Asked if he thought Mr Starmer could make this happen again, he said: Let's hope, eh? Hopefully. In December 2022, Labor hired a celebrity endorsement manager to line up big donors ahead of the election.

The successful candidate was offered $53,700 to secure celebrity endorsements, an easy task given that Labor has consistently won the support of big stars despite its string of electoral failures. Unlike Mr Tapper and Mr Rowntree, comedian Eddie Izzard has been less successful in his political ambitions, failing to be selected for at least two seats in Sheffield and Brighton. In Brighton, he was beaten by another musician, Tom Gray of the group Gomez.

