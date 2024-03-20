President Erdogan speaks at earthquake housing lottery and key handover ceremony





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking during the earthquake housing lottery and key handover ceremony at the presidential complex via live connection, assured the nation that regardless of the events in the country or around the world, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to earthquake-related programs. Addressing the citizens of Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Malatya, Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Elazig, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, Kilis and Adana, Erdogan expressed his sincere gratitude for their resilience and support after the devastating earthquakes on February 6. and the sacrifices of those who worked tirelessly to rebuild their communities. Acknowledging the 53,000 lives lost in the earthquakes, Erdogan offered prayers for their souls and families, hoping they will find comfort in God's grace. The president thanked public personnel who remained in the affected regions, coordinating relief and reconstruction efforts. He recognized their role in leading one of the world's most successful recovery operations, which reached 2 million people with a budget of 115 billion TL ($3.56 billion). Erdogan stressed the government's determination to keep its promises, highlighting the completion of 46,000 houses and village houses last month. Thanks to a lottery system, 30,723 additional citizens will receive the keys to their new homes. The president highlighted the government's goal of providing permanent housing to earthquake victims and said efforts were underway to make earthquake-prone cities, and those facing similar threats, resilient to future. Erdogan also mentioned his intention to deliver 80,000 houses per month to the Disaster Center, with a goal of reaching 200,000 by the end of the decade. The ultimate objective is to provide approximately 390,000 housing units, including 11,500 heavy premises and 40,500 commercial premises, to all 442,000 legitimate owners, without causing hardship. In conclusion, Erdoan asked the governors to pay special attention to the careful completion of environmental landscaping works, ensuring a holistic approach to reconstruction and resilience. Source: Writing

