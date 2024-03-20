PM Modi calls Putin and Zelensky; reaffirms the need for a peaceful solution





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed ways to strengthen India's relations with their respective countries. In a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India's wholehearted support in finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict between kyiv and Russia. For his part, Zelensky appreciated “India’s continued humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people,” said a PIB press release on Wednesday evening. The two leaders also discussed plans and strategies to further strengthen India-Ukraine relations in various areas, the report added. The phone call took place ahead of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's visit to New Delhi. According to reports, Kuleba will visit India next week as kyiv seeks to build support for its peace plan. “While discussing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated India's people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. He stressed that India supports all efforts aimed at an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the parties. He added that India would continue to do everything in its power to support a peaceful solution. The two leaders agreed to remain in contact,” the statement said. The statement was issued almost three hours after a similar statement confirmed Prime Minister Modi's interaction with Zelensky's Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The Indian Prime Minister congratulated Putin on another successful election campaign before discussing issues of bilateral and global importance. Prime Minister Modi discussed the invasion with Putin and highlighted India's “steadfast stance in favor of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward”, the statement said. “The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in the coming years. They also reviewed the progress made in various bilateral cooperation issues and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the statement read. kyiv's peace plan calls for the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine, the restoration of 1991 post-Soviet borders and a process to hold Russia accountable for its actions. Besides talks with Indian officials, Kuleba is also expected to “reexamine the Indo-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission,” an Indian official told Reuters, referring to a commission tasked with maintaining economic, cultural and technological ties between the two nations. Ukraine has also asked New Delhi to help rebuild its war-ravaged economy, inviting Indian companies to invest at a trade summit in India in January. Kuleba's visit will come about two weeks after Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, spoke with Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval on March 15. Modi has spoken repeatedly with Ukrainian and Russian leaders, having met Zelenskiy last May. on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. India has stressed the need for both sides to talk, with Modi telling Putin during a meeting in September 2022 that this is not an era of war.

