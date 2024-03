Donald Trump defends Kate Middleton in photo editing scandal: everyone is a doctor

Join Fox News to access this content

Former President Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding a doctored photo of Kate Middleton, saying the Princess of Wales is doing what everyone else is doing.

“Well, that shouldn't be a problem because everyone is a doctor,” Trump said in an interview with British politician Nigel Farage on GB News.

During the interview, Trump recalled his experiences meeting “movie actors” and often wondered if they were “the same person in the photo.”

“It was a very minor manipulation,” Trump said. “I don’t understand why there can be such a howl about this.”

PRINCE WILLIAM 'SLOWING' ON SPECULATION ABOUT KATE MIDDLETON'S HEALTH, IS 'LINKED TO CRACK': EXPERT

The former president also said the Princess of Wales appeared to be going through a “difficult time” since her operation. (Getty Images)

The photograph in question surfaced on Mother's Day after the princess finally broke her silence following weeks of speculation about her health. The princess underwent abdominal surgery scheduled for January. Since then, she has rarely been seen in public.

In the doctored photo, the 42-year-old is seen without her wedding ring. Many have speculated that the image was generated or altered by AI. Some speculated that this meant trouble in paradise for the royal couple.

KATE MIDDLETON REPORTED OBSERVATION TRIGGERING ADDITIONAL FEELING OF DISTRUST: EXPERT

Hours after Kensington Palace released the photo, news agencies took a rare step to recall it. The Associated Press issued a “mandatory kill” order to news organizations, saying the photo appeared to have been “manipulated.”

Middleton took to social media the next day to explain that she edited the photo herself.

Kate Middleton apologized for the photo and said she “occasionally experiments with retouching.” The Associated Press issued a “mandatory kill” order over the photo, saying it had been manipulated. (Getty Images/AP)

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with retouching. I wanted to apologize for any confusion caused by the family photo shared yesterday,” she wrote.

KATE MIDDLETON photo scandal is turning into a PR mess for the royal family: a short-sighted strategy, says expert

“I hope everyone celebrating had a great Mother’s Day,” she added, ending with a “C” for Catherine.

“It’s a tough time, you know, they’re really coming after her,” Trump said in his interview.

Kensington Palace previously announced that the Princess of Wales would not return to public duties until sometime after Easter.

Caroline Thayer and Elizabeth Stanton of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

