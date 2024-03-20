JAKARTA Prabowo Subiantoa former special forces general with ties to Indonesia's current president and the former dictatorship, was confirmed winner of last month's presidential election over two former governors who sworn to contest the result in court.

Subianto won 58.6 percent of the vote, while former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan got 24.9 percent and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo got 16.5 percent, the General Election Commission said on Wednesday after the end of the official count.

In Indonesia, election disputes can be registered with the Constitutional Court within three days of the announcement of official results.

The other two candidates alleged fraud and irregularities in the electoral process, such as the vice-presidential candidacy of President Joko Widodos' son. The popular incumbent is in his second term and may not run again, but his son's candidacy is seen as a sign of his tacit support for Subianto.

Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is 37 but became Subianto's running mate after the Constitutional Court made an exception at the minimum age requirement of 40 years for candidates. The president of the Constitutional Court, who is Widodos' brother-in-law, was later withdrawn by an ethics committee for not having recused himself and for having made last minute changes to the conditions of candidacy for the elections.

Subianto, who is Widodos' defense minister, claimed victory on Election Day, after unofficial tallies showed him winning nearly 60 percent of the vote.

Turnout in the Feb. 14 election in the world's third-largest democracy was around 80%, the commission said.

Subianto won in 36 of 38 provinces and received 96.2 million votes compared to 40.9 million for Baswedanthe second, who won in two provinces.

Baswedan, a former director of an Islamic university, won a large majority in the conservative province of Aceh, the country's westernmost province. His running mate was Muhaimin Iskandar, whose Islam-based National Awakening Party has close ties to Indonesia's largest Islamic organization.

Pranowo, the candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party, received 27 million votes and did not win any provinces.

Baswedan and Pranowo refused to give in and announced their intention to challenge the official results in the Constitutional Court.

Todung Mulya Lubis, a prominent lawyer who represents Pranowo and his running mate, Mohammad Mahfud MD, said electoral irregularities occurred before, during and after the vote.

Widodo rejected their allegations of fraud and any manipulation of the judicial system or favoring a particular pair of candidates, saying the electoral process was observed by many people, including representatives of the candidates, the election supervisory agency and security personnel.

Such multi-level supervision would eliminate any possible fraud, Widodo told reporters last month. Don't cry fraud. We have mechanisms in place to resolve fraud. If you have evidence, present it to the Election Monitoring Agency, if you have evidence, challenge it in the Constitutional Court.

Baswedan and Pranowo's campaign teams said they would provide evidence for their claims.

Hasto Kristiyanto, the general secretary of the party that nominated Pranowo, said election irregularities were implemented from the top down, including large welfare payments in the middle of an election far larger than the COVID pandemic amount -19.

Todung Mulya Lubis, a prominent lawyer who represents Pranowo and his running mate Mohammad Mahfud, said his team had difficulty getting witnesses to testify in court due to intimidation from authorities. He acknowledged that it would be difficult to successfully challenge the election result with such a wide official margin of victory.

The ethics committee that removed Anwar Usman as the court's chief justice allowed him to remain on the court under certain conditions, including barring him from participating when the court decides election disputes this year.

This means that all such cases before the Constitutional Court would be decided by eight judges instead of the nine-member court.

The new president will be inaugurated on October 20 and will have to appoint a government within two weeks.

The Subiantos campaign highlighted the Widodo administration's progress in reducing poverty and pledged to continue the modernization agenda that has brought rapid growth and propelled Indonesia into the ranks of middle-income countries.

But aside from promising continuity, Subianto has laid out few concrete plans for his own presidency, leaving observers uncertain about what his election will mean for the country's growth and its still-mature democracy.

Subianto lost two previous presidential elections to Widodo, and the Constitutional Court rejected his attempts to overturn each of those results due to unfounded allegations of fraud. This time, Subianto embraced the popular leader to present himself as his heir, even choosing Widodos' son as his vice presidential candidate, a choice that raised concerns about the emergence of dynastic rule in democracy Indonesian woman aged 25 years.

Their origins and personalities contrast sharply. Subianto is known for his short temper, his discomfort with criticism and his fiery speeches. The soft-spoken Widodo has rarely shown his anger in public.

Subianto comes from one of the country's richest families and his father was an influential politician who served as a government minister under the dictator Suharto and the country's first president, Sukarno. Widodo rose to the presidency from a common background, and as president he often mingled with working-class crowds.

Questions also remain unanswered about Subianto's alleged links to torture, disappearances and other human rights violations during the final years of Suharto's brutal dictatorship, during which he served as a special forces lieutenant general.

It is unclear how Subianto will respond to political dissent, street protests and critical journalism, as many activists see his ties to the Suharto regime as a threat.

Subianto was expelled by the military after being accused of playing a role in the kidnappings and torture of activists, as well as other abuses. He has never been tried and vehemently denies any involvement, although several of his men have been tried and found guilty.