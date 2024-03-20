Trump asks Supreme Court for absolute immunity on 2020 election charges





Former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to rule that he is absolutely immune from criminal charges stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The president cannot function, and the presidency itself cannot maintain its vital independence, the document says, if the president faces criminal prosecution for official acts once he leaves office.

The brief, Mr. Trump's main argument before the justices before the case is argued on April 25, continues to emphasize a broad conception of presidential immunity, which he says is required by the structure even the Constitution.

The question of a former president's criminal immunity raises serious constitutional questions that go to the heart of the separation of powers, the brief says.

Legal experts said Mr. Trump was unlikely to prevail, but added that how and when the court rejects his arguments will effectively determine if and when Mr. Trump's trial, which was scheduled to begin on March 4, would continue.

When the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case last month, it set what it called an accelerated timetable. But it didn't happen particularly quickly, culminating with oral arguments about seven weeks later, on April 25. The delay represented a significant partial victory for Mr. Trump.

Even if the court then acted very quickly and issued a definitive ruling against Mr. Trump within a month, the trial would likely not begin until at least the fall, well into the heart of the presidential campaign. If the court does not rule before the end of June or sends the case back to lower courts for further review of the scope of any immunity, the trial could not take place until after the election.

If Mr. Trump wins the election, he could order the Justice Department to drop the charges against him.

When the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, it said it would decide this question: whether and if so, to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for a conduct alleged to involve official acts while in office.

This sentence has been closely scrutinized. On the one hand, it appeared to exclude from consideration Mr. Trump's argument that his acquittal in his second impeachment trial, on charges of inciting insurrection, blocked any prosecution on similar charges. (Fifty-seven senators voted against him, 10 short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him.)

On the other hand, this seems to leave open the possibility that the court could draw distinctions or direct lower courts to do so between official and private acts.

Mr. Trump's brief sharply criticized the decision of a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which unanimously rejected his argument that he could not be prosecuted for the actions he took during his mandate.

The appeals court panel, made up of one Republican and two Democrats, said Mr. Trump became an ordinary citizen in the eyes of criminal law after leaving office.

For purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant, the panel wrote. But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he was president no longer protects him from these prosecutions.

When the case was argued before the appeals court, a lawyer for Mr. Trump argued that former presidents were absolutely immune from prosecution, even for killings they ordered while in office. in function.

In the new brief, Mr. Trump's lawyers said the court should be wary of approving lawsuits against former presidents. The criminal prosecution represents a mortal threat to the independence of the presidency, they wrote, adding that a contrary decision could lead to prosecution of President Biden.

Is President Biden destroying our southern border and undermining our national security abroad for illegal electoral purposes? asked the brief.

Jack Smith, the special prosecutor prosecuting Mr. Trump, disputed his arguments in a brief filed during an earlier phase of the proceedings, citing his efforts to subvert democracy.

If Mr. Trump's sweeping assertion were accepted, Mr. Smith wrote, it would upend views of presidential responsibility that have prevailed throughout history, while undermining democracy and the rule of law, particularly when, as here, a former president is accused of having committed crimes against him. remain in power despite losing the elections, thereby seeking to overturn constitutional procedures for the transfer of power and disenfranchise millions of voters.

Mr. Smith added that there was no reason to fear lawsuits that could deter other presidents from taking decisive action.

This dystopian vision runs counter to the checks and balances built into our institutions and the framework of the Constitution, Mr. Smith wrote.

