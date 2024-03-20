Donald Trump suffers brutal vote against him in Florida primaries





Donald Trump suffered a major blow in Tuesday's primary in Florida, the state he narrowly won in the 2020 presidential election, after thousands of Republicans refused to vote for him.

While the former president won the primary with 910,857 votes, or 81.2 percent of the overall share, some 197,000 people, or 17.8 percent, voted for Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis, although both candidates abandoned the race.

The results suggest the former president is losing support in Florida compared to the previous election in 2020. That year, he won about 94% of the state's primary vote.

The Republican won the state in 2020 by a narrow margin, receiving 51.2% of the vote to Joe Biden's 47.9%.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

Last week, Trump was confirmed as the GOP nominee for the November presidential election after securing enough delegates in several primaries. He appears poised to take on Democratic incumbent President Biden in a rematch of the 2020 election.

Although he enjoys broad support from members of his party, a significant number of GOP moderates have said they would never vote for the former president and the party has witnessed infighting in Congress and within its governing body, the Republican National Committee, in recent weeks.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor, withdrew from the primary race earlier this month following Super Tuesday, but still received 13.9 percent of the vote in Florida, or 155 461 votes in total according to the Associated Press.

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, received 41,233 votes, or 3.7% of the total share. He withdrew from the race in January and later supported Trump.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Democratic pollster and strategist Matt McDermott said the results showed a division within the Republican Party.

“This is not a united Republican Party,” he said.

Republican primaries vote against Trump tonight:

Kansas – 25%Arizona – 25%Ohio – 21%Illinois – 19%Florida – 19%

This is not a united Republican Party.

— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 20, 2024

Progressive political commentator Luke Beasley said the number of votes lost by the Republican showed that “Trump is in trouble in Florida.”

In Donald Trump's home state of Florida, more than 200,000 Republicans voted against him and for candidates who had already dropped out of the race.

Trump is in trouble in Florida

— Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) March 20, 2024

Last week, Trump also lost a number of votes to Haley in the Georgia Republican primary, in which she received 13% of the vote, or more than 77,000 ballots cast.

The Republican National Convention, for which Trump will be confirmed as the 2024 candidate, will take place in Milwaukee in July.

Updated 3/20/24, 5:25 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

