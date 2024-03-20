US Congress hearing: Donald Lu calls Imran's numerical allegation a 'conspiracy theory, total lie' – World





US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu on Wednesday called the allegations against him, which were at the heart of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's cable encryption controversy, a conspiracy theory, a lie and total lie.

Lu is the diplomat whose alleged warning to Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, was coded by the envoy to Islamabad. This is the same document that the PTI founder used to allege a US conspiracy to overthrow his government in 2022. Imran is currently on trial for mishandling the same confidential document.

This issue is often raised at US State Department press briefings by journalists from Pakistan and the United States. The ministry consistently denies these allegations as baseless.

Testifying today before a subcommittee of the United States House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, in a hearing titled Pakistan After the Election: Examining the Future of Pakistan's Democracy and Relations between the United States and Pakistan, Lu was asked about the allegations and his assessment.

In response, Lu said: I want to be very clear on this point. These allegations, this conspiracy theory, are a lie. This is a complete lie. I have reviewed the press reports relating to the so-called figure in Pakistan, the alleged leak of the diplomatic cable from the embassy here.

This is not correct. At no point does he accuse the US government or me of taking action against Imran Khan. And third, the other person at the meeting, Pakistan's ambassador to the United States at the time, testified to his own government that there was no conspiracy.

During Lu's response, he was heckled by a person attending the proceedings who called him a liar while chants of Free Imran Khan were also heard.

Lu said the United States respects Pakistan's sovereignty and the principle that the Pakistani nation chooses its own leaders according to a democratic principle. The conclusion of his response was met with a strong agitation by hecklers against his remarks, who called him a liar.

Lu said allegations against him over the past two years had led to regular death threats against him and his family. There is a limit to acceptability and I think sometimes some of the freedom of expression has bordered on threats of violence, which is not acceptable in our society, he added.

Pakistan Elections and Fraud Investigation

In his speech at the congressional hearing, Lu reiterated the U.S. State Department's observations regarding the general election and expanded on them.

We are particularly concerned about electoral abuses and violence that occurred in the weeks leading up to the elections, he said, highlighting attacks on police, politicians and political rallies by terrorist groups; harassment and abuse against journalists, particularly women journalists, by supporters of political parties; and finally, several political leaders were disadvantaged by the inability to register specific candidates and political parties.

He said election observers said on election day that they were prohibited from observing vote counting in more than half of the country's constituencies.

Lu also said authorities had shut down mobile data services despite a High Court ruling not to shut down internet services on polling day.

Highlighting the positive aspects of the elections, he said: Despite the threat of violence, more than 60 million Pakistanis voted, including more than 21 million women. Voters elected 50 percent more women to Parliament than in 2018.

In addition to the record number of female candidates, there were also record numbers of members of religious and minority groups and young people running for seats in Parliament.

Commenting on the poll results, he said Pakistanis had a choice as several political parties won seats, with three different parties leading all four provinces.

More than 5,000 independent election observers were on the ground. Their organization's conclusion was that the elections were generally conducted in a competitive and orderly manner, although some irregularities were noted in the tabulation of results.

Asked by US Representative Dean Phillips about the US State Department's call for allegations of election interference and fraud to be fully investigated, Lu explained that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was constitutionally responsible for hearing complaints from candidates and political parties regarding the vote. irregularities.

As Pakistan's partner, we have called for this to be done transparently and completely and for those responsible for the irregularities to be held accountable. We can observe a process by which this is happening, he said, adding that the ECP had formed a high-level committee reviewing thousands of petitions complaining about the same things we noted in our statement.

Lu said the United States will monitor the above process very closely and encourage the government and the ECP to ensure that it is transparent to the public.

Asked by U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick about his confidence in Pakistan's justice system to try allegations of election wrongdoing, Lu began by first addressing protesters at the hearing who chanted calls for the release of 'Imran.

Responding to the question, Lu said the ECP had already held re-elections in cases of electoral abuses and pointed out that there had been re-polls in some constituencies for the current elections where there were had violence.

We call on the ECP to fulfill its constitutional role in Pakistan, to be the watchdog of these elections and to act in a non-partisan manner. We will all follow this process very closely. As to whether they will, it is up to the people of Pakistan to ensure that their institutions function and respect the Constitution.

US partnership with Pakistan against terrorism

Asked about the Pakistani government's ability to prove and continue to be a good partner of the United States in the region, Lu said the country is a very important partner and a major non-NATO ally.

We have deep national security interests with Pakistan, not the least of which is the fight against terrorism. Not only terrorism that affects Pakistanis, but also terrorism that affects Americans. Pakistan has been a partner in the resettlement of Afghan refugees to whom we are indebted and we are grateful to the people and government of Pakistan for this cooperation.

However, Lu said the US administration views Pakistan's current relationship with the Afghan Taliban with suspicion.

He said the biggest current terrorist threat to Pakistan emanated from Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban's relationship with its neighbor was the same as its relationship with the United States. Very tense and difficult, he added.

Lu said the United States had a very important dialogue with Pakistan to shape the Taliban's behavior and ensure they respected their commitments.

Indian plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

Lu was also asked about possible sanctions following an investigation into an alleged Indian attempt to assassinate a Sikh dissident on US soil. He replied: This is a serious issue between the United States and India.

He said the US administration was taking the issue very seriously and had raised it at the highest levels with India.

Lu also said the United States was working with and encouraging India to hold those responsible for this terrible crime accountable, and highlighted India's announcement to establish a commission of inquiry into the question.

We ask them to work quickly and transparently to ensure justice is done, he said.

More soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1822769/cipher-case-donald-lu-terms-imran-khans-allegations-conspiracy-theory-and-complete-falsehood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos