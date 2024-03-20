Putin and Zelensky invite PM Modi after elections: 'Consider India a peacemaker'





In May last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Ukraine. (Archive photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hours after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The prime minister's conversation with the two leaders comes against the backdrop of Putin's re-election as president and the absence of signs of a de-escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Sources told NDTV that both leaders said they saw India as a peacemaker. Sources said Zelensky and Putin had invited Prime Minister Modi to visit their countries after the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Modi last visited Russia in 2018. Phone call with Zelensky Prime Minister Modi discussed ways to strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership and reiterated the nation's people-centric approach and calls for dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the ongoing conflict. The Prime Minister said India would continue to do everything in its power to support a peaceful solution. Meanwhile, President Zelensky appreciated India's continued humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch. In May last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Ukrainian President on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. It was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February last year. Phone call with Putin Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Russian President Vladimir Putin to once again congratulate him on his re-election to the highest office. During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed to intensify efforts to expand the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia. “We spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation. We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia in years to come,” PM Modi said. India has emphasized diplomacy and discussion to resolve the conflict that began in February 2022 with Russia's full-scale invasion. The Foreign Office said in a press briefing: “India wants there to be discussions, there to be diplomacy, there to be constant engagements so that both sides can come together and find peace. Putin's re-election and the war continues Vladimir Putin won the presidential elections with 87.17 percent of the vote. The candidate of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Kharitonov, came in second place with 4.1 percent of the vote, while the candidate of the New People's Party, Vladislav Davankov, came third with 4.8 percent of the vote. voice. Putin served four terms as Russian president. He was first elected president in 2000, then again in 2004, 2012 and 2018. He effectively remained uncontested in the polls and consolidated his control over the Kremlin with another six-year term. The West called the election “incredibly undemocratic.” Ukraine has urged the US Congress to release a $60 billion aid package, which has been blocked due to political infighting. The delays came as a “shock” to Ukrainian officials, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during an online briefing for foreign media. US Defense Secretary Lloyds J. Austin said: “Since the invasion, Russia has wasted as much as $211 billion to equip, deploy, maintain and support its unnecessary war against its neighbor,” said Austin. “Putin’s chosen war will cost Russia $1.3 trillion in economic growth, initially forecast through 2026.” “If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he won’t stop there,” Austin said. “Our allies and partners are here because they understand the issues.”

