Donald Trump's evidence on dementia is 'overwhelming,' says top psychiatrist





There is “overwhelming” evidence that Donald Trump suffers from dementia, a leading psychiatrist has claimed, amid speculation about the former president's mental health.

Dr. Lance Dodes, a distinguished supervising analyst at the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and a retired Harvard Medical School professor, was among those recently cited by Duty To Warn, which describes itself as an association of concerned mental health professionals. by Trump.

“Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: a confusion with reality,” he wrote in a statement published Friday, referencing Trump's confusion between Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

“If he became president, he should be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment because he is dangerously incapable of fulfilling his responsibilities,” added Dodes, who is also a distinguished fellow of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, citing the 1967 mechanism which allows the removal of a president due to incapacity.

Donald Trump addresses supporters March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio. Several mental health professionals said he showed signs of dementia. Donald Trump addresses supporters March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio. Several mental health professionals said he showed signs of dementia. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In another statement released at the same time, New York psychologist Suzanne Lachmann said Trump, 77, would “apparently forget the beginning of the sentence and make something up in the middle,” resulting in “an incomprehensible word salad.” – a behavior which, according to her, is observed “frequently in patients with dementia.

Meanwhile, John Gartner, a psychologist and former professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, defended Biden's forgetfulness as a natural sign of his age, but wrote a petition claiming that Trump is “showing signs “unmistakably suggestive of dementia.”

He wrote in early March that the former president showed “a progressive deterioration in memory, thinking, ability to use language, behavior and gross and fine motor skills”, adding that he felt “an ethical obligation to warn the public, and urge the media to cover this national emergency.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, told Newsweek: “Joe Biden is clearly suffering from cognitive decline and could not answer the first five questions on a cognitive test or any test for that matter.

“President Trump has passed this test twice and is willing to take a third test if Joe Biden sits in the same room and takes it at the same time. In fact, President Trump thinks all presidents should take the test .”

All three mental health professionals have previously criticized the former president's mental state. Lachmann was among the supporters of Gartner's petition, while Dodes and Gartner were among the authors of a 2017 book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, which raised concerns about his mental health during his first term.

Other Trump critics have also questioned the former president's mental health. His niece, Mary Trump, previously claimed that her uncle was convincing in his youth, but was now showing signs of “untreated psychiatric disorders.”

The latest concerns come as Biden, Trump's likely rival in November's presidential race, faces continued questions about his age and mental acuity over a number of public gaffes, which Republicans have used to let hearing that Biden is not fit to remain president for another term.

Already the oldest US president in history, Biden would turn 82 weeks after Election Day; and if elected, he will be 86 years old at the end of his second term. But the president brushed aside questions about his physical and mental health, telling a news conference in February that his “memory is good” and “I know what I'm doing.”

Both he and Trump have received relatively clean bill of health from their respective doctors. In a November letter, Dr. Bruce Aronwald said Trump's “overall health is excellent” and “his cognitive examinations were exceptional.”

Trump has boasted about “passing” cognitive tests on multiple occasions. During an interview with Fox News in January, Trump responded to his Republican rival Nikki Haley's suggestion that his age affected cognition by challenging her to compare cognitive tests.

“I think I’m a lot smarter than her,” Trump said. “I would do this: I would sit down right now and take an aptitude test, and it would be my score against her score. And she won't win. She won't even come close to winning.”

But as the election approaches, it's likely that a growing number of Trump and Biden's critics will speak out against them becoming president a second time because of their supposed cognitive problems.

Updated 3/20/24, 10:22 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with comment from Jason Miller.

