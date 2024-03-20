China launches international manhunt with Belt and Road corruption in sight





[We] It is necessary to strengthen the integrity of the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and strengthen the high-pressure stance against corruption to provide strong support and firm guarantee to win the difficult and protracted battle against corruption. , declared the CCDI. 02:05 Trial begins for three alleged Chinese agents accused of harassing US-based fugitive Trial begins for three alleged Chinese agents accused of harassing US-based fugitive The $1 trillion Belt and Road global trade and infrastructure program was launched in 2013 with the promise of becoming a new Silk Road and is the president's flagship project. Xi Jinping. More than 150 countries from Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America have signed up to the massive project, offering Beijing a chance to promote economic integration. However, as it enters its second decade, its integrity and transparency are frequently questioned in international discourse. The project is seen by Washington and its allies as a geopolitical weapon that increases China's influence in countries to which it has provided loans. And its large-scale, government-led, top-down investment approach makes it vulnerable to the interests of participating country elites and local kleptocracies. In response to growing concerns over the Belt and Road project, Beijing has repeatedly pledged to keep it free of bribes and corruption. The CCDI, the country's top anti-corruption body, has cited combating Belt and Road-related corruption as one of the country's priorities. a top priority in its annual work report made public in February. The party's anti-corruption chief, Li Xi, also said China was engaged in a Clean Silk Road during a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Cam Tu in Beijing in November. Beijing's multi-agency operation, which has entered its 10th year, involves several ministries, including the Ministry of Public Security, searching for officials who have gone abroad. Under Operation Skynet, the Chinese National Police will work with the People's Bank of China to crack down on underground banks and offshore companies used to transfer illicit financial assets. 02:48 Chinese President Xi Jinping reveals 8-point vision for national Belt and Road Initiative at forum Chinese President Xi Jinping reveals 8-point vision for national Belt and Road Initiative at forum The Central Organization Department, in charge of party apparatchiks, and the Supreme People's Procuratorate will also play a role in targeting fugitive suspects. In 2021, Xiao Pei, deputy secretary of CCDI, said 9,165 fugitives had returned to China and more than 21.7 billion yuan ($3 billion) of stolen money had been recovered since the campaign was launched. in June 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3256068/china-starts-international-manhunt-saying-it-will-rid-belt-and-road-programme-graft-and-bring The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos