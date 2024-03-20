Imran predicts short-lived government, criticizes economic policies





RAWALPINDI:

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday predicted a short tenure for the current government, estimating that it would last only five to six months.

Imran highlighted several issues, including allegations of corruption and economic challenges, during an informal chat with journalists at Adiala prison.

Accusing the existing government of malpractice, the ex-prime minister referred to the cases of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz. He accused Hasan of selling a house of lower value for double the amount, with the transaction flagged by Britain's National Crime Agency for being suspicious.

“We should ask Hassan Nawaz where he got the money to buy the house?” he said, further claiming that Nawaz's two sons had been “convicted in the Panama case”.

Imran criticized the electoral process, saying: “The caretaker government, the Election Commission and the establishment are one and the same. »

The PTI founder announced plans to hold a rally on March 23 with all opposition parties and stakeholders who have become “victims of election fraud”. He said the party would invite JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman but expressed uncertainty over his participation.

On economic concerns, Imran highlighted the central role of overseas Pakistanis in stabilizing the economy, emphasizing the need for political stability to attract foreign investment: “Only overseas Pakistanis can help us “.

He expressed his apprehensions regarding the IMF program, stating that he was against adopting another IMF plan before any form of political stability in the country. “I told the IMF not to grant loans until there is political stability in the country.”

Imran claimed that the events of May 9, 2023, were “orchestrated” to discredit his party, saying he was targeted by being convicted in three cases in a week to undermine the PTI. “But their plan failed,” the PTI chief said, predicting that his incarceration will end in the next five to six months, after which the government will “finish”.

Regarding the absence of the PPP in the cabinet, he said that it had abstained due to its skepticism about the viability of the government.

Responding to concerns over any animosity towards former President Arif Alvi, Imran clarified: “There is no ill feeling towards him.” He praised Alvi's efforts to resolve the issues.

Read Imran moves SC, demands judicial commission against February 8 'election rigging'

Imran expressed concerns over Pakistan's strained relations with Iran and Afghanistan, saying: “The country's enemies have benefited from the attack on Afghanistan.” He stressed the need to maintain positive relations with any Afghan government, saying: “There should be good relations with whatever Afghan government is. »

Reflecting on past diplomatic efforts, he asserted: “In our time, the Afghan government has assured that it will resolve the TTP problem. » He also claimed, “General Bajwa used to tell the corps commanders' conference that I wanted to make General Faiz the army chief, although that was not even in my imagination.”

He said: “The general who led the dialogue between Afghanistan and the United States was removed from his post at the request of the Sharifs. » He criticized the PDM government for “neglecting Afghanistan” and called strained relations with Afghanistan and Iran foreign policy failures.

The PTI founder said that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had requested funds from Prime Minister Shehbaz because he had to rule the province. “He should have taken a photo with Shehbaz after releasing the funds,” Imran remarked, adding that the funds will never be released as “no one is more unreliable than the Sharifs”.

He claimed that Nawaz would leave for London soon.

Imran noted that social media is a huge platform, clarifying that none of their official accounts have posted tweets against army martyrs.

He accused some parties of spreading propaganda to drive a wedge between him and the military.

Imran highlighted the importance of ISPR. However, he criticized the attribution of the anti-army campaign on social media to a specific political party. “ISPR should not have made such statements.”

